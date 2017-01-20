Updated Hot Tags NASA international space station ISS Israel air pollution

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Milky Way And Andromeda: An Inevitable End

Brooke James
First Posted: Jan 20, 2017 03:40 AM EST
Galaxy: Exploring The Milky Way
Milky Way will collide with Andromeda -- but the people now would be too dead to see it.
(Photo : ABDH Media | Space/YouTube screenshot)

Elementary science taught children that the Earth and the Solar System are located in the Milky Way galaxy. It also taught children that it has a neighboring galaxy called the Andromeda.

What elementary science failed to tell the children, however, is that these galaxies are traveling at around 400,000 kilometers per hour and could one day create a massive explosion as they crash into each other.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Andromeda is hurtling towards the Milky Way at 110 kilometers per second, which means that people do not have to worry for now. The climactic, destructive collision will not happen for another 4 to 5 thousand million years, and people and all their known loved ones are long dead by then.

This impeding collision is not even a new discovery. In 2014, National Geographic reported that there will be a lot of collateral damage in the event of the crash. The galaxies as people know them will not survive. However, the Sun is expected to. By then, it will have grown just enough to roast the surface of the Earth, and any life forms could be treated to some sort of fantastical cosmic event in the skies.

With the explosion will also be a new cosmic object in the form of a giant elliptical galaxy. While it sounds like something out of a science fiction story, science has actually been studied with the help of Newton's laws of gravitation. In an episode of Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey, host Neil DeGrasse Tyson explained that the distances of stars have been so great, that few, if ever, would actually collide. He explained, "Any life on the worlds of that far-off future should be safe, but they will be treated to an amazing, billion-year long light show."

Unfortunately for us, we will be long gone before we could ever even hope to see this spectacle come to life.

Tagsgalaxy collision, Milky Way, Andromeda

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Beautiful Photo Captures Colliding Galaxies

Hubble Discovers Intensely Bright Galaxy Hosting Megamaser

Mice Can Watch Film Noir, Among Other Things, Scientists Say In New Study

Mirror Image Molecule Spotted In Space For The First Time

Are Russians Charging NASA Overpriced Spacecraft Seats?

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Aurora Borealis At 35,000 Feet

Absolutely Stunning: Northern Lights Captured At 35,000 Feet [Video]
Graduates

Humans Are Becoming Stupid, Study Says
Ebola Vaccine Trials In Liberia

Health Breakthrough: Vaccines For MERS, Lassa Fever And Nipah Virus Now Underway
The Sun

Unraveling The Stunning Invisible Details In The Sun

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. China Begins Building Highest-Altitude Gravitational Wave Telescopes In Tibet
  2. Curiosity Rover Finds Possible Evidence Of Lakes On Mars
  3. China Tries To Cover Up The Country's Smog Issue? Critics Think So
  1. The Mysterious Dimming And Behavior Of 'Tabby's Star' Finally Understood
  2. Laser Weapons Can Turn Into Deflector Shields For Planet Earth
  3. Venus Gravity Wave Discovered, The Largest Ever Observed In The Solar System
  4. A Group Of Stranded 'False Killer Whales' Was Found; Death Of The Animals Is Quite Devastating (Video)
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Hair Salon

Hair More Than Crowning Glory, Studies Find
European Space Agency Astronaut Thomas Pesquet

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet Ventures On His First Successful Spacewalk Like A Veteran, Releases Selfie Photos
Alligator

Giant Alligator That Looks Like Dinosaur Spotted In Florida (Video)
SpaceX

SpaceX Update: Company's Falcon 9 Recovered Booster Is Now Back At The Port
Real Time Analytics