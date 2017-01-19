Updated Hot Tags NASA international space station ISS Moon Milky Way

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

SpaceX Update: Company's Falcon 9 Recovered Booster Is Now Back At The Port

Alex Davis
First Posted: Jan 19, 2017 04:20 AM EST
SpaceX
SpaceX 's Falcon 9 rocket booster is now back at the port after being recovered.
(Photo : NASA/Getty Images)

SpaceX first stage Falcon 9 rocket that has detached and successfully landed on the landing pad at the Pacific Ocean is back in Southern California.

It has been previously reported that SpaceX successfully launched an uncrewed rocket into orbit. The launch happened on Saturday at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. The lift off was marked as crucial and expensive, a test for the private space company in the aftermath of the recent misfire.

SpaceX let the fans take a look at the whole process via live stream. Shortly after the lift off, the two-stage rocket detached its first stage. It landed almost accurately at the company's landing pad at the Pacific Ocean.

Thus, the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket has returned, back to the port in Southern California, after the landing that happened on a barge in the Pacific Ocean. It is currently ready for refurbishment and potential reuse in a future mission.

Meanwhile, in a report by CBS LA, before the sunrise on Tuesday, after sailing from the touchdown point in the Pacific, the 15-story booster and its barge, namely, "Just Read The Instructions," were towed into the Port of Los Angeles. It is a few miles south of SpaceX's headquarters in Hawthorne, California.

The latest found rocket is the seventh Falcon 9 first stage to be recovered by SpaceX. The others are counted since December 2015.

As for the SpaceX recovery attempts on land and sea, it is now 7 out of 12 in rocket landing tries after the launches carried satellites into orbit. Also, it was the first time that SpaceX has succeeded in retrieving a rocket that is still intact after a launch from California, according to SpaceFlight Now. 

Tagsspacex, Falcon 9, SpaceX Falcon 9

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Guess What Country Launched A Satellite Days After The Successful Launch Of Spac...

SpaceX Is Definitely Back! Successful Launch And Delivery Of The Satellites Don...

SpaceX Update: Falcon 9 Is Back! Relaunch Schedule Is Today

Space Taxi: NASA Awards SpaceX And Boeing To Send Astronauts To ISS; Number Of T...

SpaceX Will Be Launching Soon; Currently Carrying 10 Satellites From Iridium Com...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Aurora Borealis At 35,000 Feet

Absolutely Stunning: Northern Lights Captured At 35,000 Feet [Video]
Graduates

Humans Are Becoming Stupid, Study Says
Ebola Vaccine Trials In Liberia

Health Breakthrough: Vaccines For MERS, Lassa Fever And Nipah Virus Now Underway
The Sun

Unraveling The Stunning Invisible Details In The Sun

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Curiosity Rover Finds Possible Evidence Of Lakes On Mars
  2. Laser Weapons Can Turn Into Deflector Shields For Planet Earth
  3. Absolutely Stunning: Northern Lights Captured At 35,000 Feet [Video]
  1. China Begins Building Highest-Altitude Gravitational Wave Telescopes In Tibet
  2. Bad News For The New Dads: Postpartum Depression Can Also Affect New Fathers, Research Shows
  3. Smoking Could Kill 8 Million People A Year By 2030, WHO Says
  4. Apocalypse: 500-Year-Old Prophecy By 'Italian Nostradamus' Fulfilled
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Hair Salon

Hair More Than Crowning Glory, Studies Find
European Space Agency Astronaut Thomas Pesquet

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet Ventures On His First Successful Spacewalk Like A Veteran, Releases Selfie Photos
Alligator

Giant Alligator That Looks Like Dinosaur Spotted In Florida (Video)
SpaceX

SpaceX Update: Company's Falcon 9 Recovered Booster Is Now Back At The Port
Real Time Analytics