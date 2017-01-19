Updated Hot Tags NASA international space station ISS Moon Milky Way

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Humans Are Becoming Stupid, Study Says

Brooke James
First Posted: Jan 19, 2017 04:10 AM EST
Graduates
Students and family pose for photographs ahead of their graduation ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall.
(Photo : Dan Kitwood/Getty Images )

Evolution, as humans all know by now, has shaped us. It will continue on shaping people's future. Because of all the new things humans discovered in the past two millennia, it should come as a no-brainer that humans are becoming more intelligent. Otherwise, the human population would not have been over 7 billion strong.

However, it seems that the opposite is true. A study by the genetics firm decode in Reykjavik, Iceland, discovered that people's brains are changing the perception on education. To put it simply, News Australia reported that those who were born in 1910 were more likely to embrace education more than those born in 1975.

The study, which was published by the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences last month, took note of the decline. CEO Kari Stefansson stressed that as a species, "We are defined by the power of our brains," which meant that education helps train and refine our mental capacities. However, they found it fascinating that genetic factors that linked to more time spent in education is rare in their study that consisted of a genetic database of over 100,000 Icelandic citizens.

While this could have dire implications once proven, this study has actually been already proven, albeit by circumstantial evidence. Previous studies showed that smarter people -- especially those that seek higher education -- tend to have fewer children. This means that the smarter populations in Iceland have actually been contributing less to the collective national gene pool. Still, it seems that the time spent in school itself is not the only thing to blame for the fall of fertility. It has been written in the genes, as those predisposed towards education also already tend to have a predisposition towards rearing children later on in their lives.

Science Alert added that there are more people who are getting access to education. So even if less educated people have more offspring, non-genetic factors could also play a part, like more schools and a vast resource of knowledge could eclipse the said "dumbing down" effect.

"If we continue to improve the availability and quality of educational opportunities, we will presumably continue to improve the educational level of society as a whole," Stefansson said in a statement. "Time will tell whether the decline of the genetic propensity for education will have a notable impact on human society."

TagsEducation, IQ, population, genetic predisposition

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Avoid Child Allergies This Halloween With The Teal Pumpkin Initiative

Students Of Color Less Likely To Receive Mental Health Treatment Than Whites, St...

Bill Nye Thinks Kentucky's Ark Encounter 'Brainwashes' Visitors

Millennials Are Less Promiscuous Than Older Generations Think, Scientists Say

Hair More Than Crowning Glory, Studies Find

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Aurora Borealis At 35,000 Feet

Absolutely Stunning: Northern Lights Captured At 35,000 Feet [Video]
Graduates

Humans Are Becoming Stupid, Study Says
Ebola Vaccine Trials In Liberia

Health Breakthrough: Vaccines For MERS, Lassa Fever And Nipah Virus Now Underway
The Sun

Unraveling The Stunning Invisible Details In The Sun

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Curiosity Rover Finds Possible Evidence Of Lakes On Mars
  2. Laser Weapons Can Turn Into Deflector Shields For Planet Earth
  3. Absolutely Stunning: Northern Lights Captured At 35,000 Feet [Video]
  1. China Begins Building Highest-Altitude Gravitational Wave Telescopes In Tibet
  2. Bad News For The New Dads: Postpartum Depression Can Also Affect New Fathers, Research Shows
  3. Smoking Could Kill 8 Million People A Year By 2030, WHO Says
  4. Apocalypse: 500-Year-Old Prophecy By 'Italian Nostradamus' Fulfilled
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Hair Salon

Hair More Than Crowning Glory, Studies Find
European Space Agency Astronaut Thomas Pesquet

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet Ventures On His First Successful Spacewalk Like A Veteran, Releases Selfie Photos
Alligator

Giant Alligator That Looks Like Dinosaur Spotted In Florida (Video)
SpaceX

SpaceX Update: Company's Falcon 9 Recovered Booster Is Now Back At The Port
Real Time Analytics