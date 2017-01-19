Updated Hot Tags NASA international space station ISS Moon Milky Way

Hair More Than Crowning Glory, Studies Find

Brooke James
First Posted: Jan 19, 2017 04:30 AM EST
Hair Salon
Hair may be used as body armor due to its strength, scientists say.
(Photo : Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

For women, healthy mane of hair is something to be proud of. After all, it is a sort of crowning glory. However, it seems that there is more to one's hair than just aesthetics. In fact, it could be something of an armor, too.

In a report by Fox News, it seems that the strength and stretchiness of hair on someone's head could help scientists develop new materials, some of which could be body armor. Researchers at the University of California, San Diego, studied hair on a molecular level to better understand it. Their project has been backed with funding from the Air Force Office of Science Research.

Hair, as it turned out, has the strength-to-weight ratio similar to that of steel. It can stretch as much as one and a half times its length before it breaks. The speed of which the hair is stretched actually also matters, as it is stronger when it is stretched faster.

Marc Meyers of the UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering noted that the team in charge of the study gets inspiration from the natural world, as nature in itself creates "interesting materials and architectures in very ingenious ways." He also noted in a statement that they are interested in developing synthetic materials and designs that could have better performance than the existing ones.

News Atlas noted that the team is currently in the process of carrying out further studies that explore how water influences the behavior of human hair. Also, researchers are looking to investigate how washing affects it and returns it to its original shape. The findings from this particular study, it seems, could be the key for them to not only develop new materials for body armor but to also help cosmetics companies in developing advanced hair care products that will keep hair healthier and shinier than ever.

