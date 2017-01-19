Updated Hot Tags NASA international space station ISS Moon Milky Way

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Burning Vietnamese Boats For Fishing Illegally Does Not Seem To Deter Illegal Fishing

Tripti
First Posted: Jan 19, 2017 03:20 AM EST
Vietnamese Boat Burns For Fishing Illegally
Illegal fishing methods likely to land the country’s economy in trouble.
(Photo : Al Jazeera English/YouTube screenshot)

Recently, the reports of Vietnamese wooden blue boats venturing into the federal water of many Pacific countries and Indonesia have attracted a lot of attention. These illegal fishing methods were criticized and the international media made an open appeal to stop them.

These boats have limited electric equipment and can easily cross international borders without being detected. Over the past many years, they have been detected fishing illegally near the states of Micronesia, Papua New Guinea, Australia and New Caledonia. In 2016, 13 of such boats from Vietnam were found near Indonesia and were blown up by the Indonesian Navy, The Wall Street Journal reported.

However, the boat burning and sinking strategy seems ineffective. More and more number of blue boats are still found near many Pacific countries, trying to catch reef fish and beche de mer.

Pacific fisheries advisor Francisco Blaha from New Zealand suggested that the best possible way to stop these illegal fishing boats is by making Vietnam officially acknowledge the country of origin of these vessels and implement appropriate measures to stop them.

RNZ reported that this might be done by levying "economic sanctions on Vietnam, placing tariffs on its seafood exports or getting the EU to issue it with one of its yellow cards signifying concern with Vietnam's lack of effort to control illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing."

"So here is a yellow card, we need to have a serious dialogue, if you don't fix this we are going to put a red card on you and that means that anything that was caught by vessels of your country will not be able to enter the European Union," Blaha suggested.

As per Blaha, such strict impositions will draw the attention of the Vietnamese government towards this international issue and it might be resolved at their end.

The local authorities find it difficult to track these Vietnamese blue boats because they are already overloaded with tracking the large fleets of boats trying to sneak in for the tuna resources in the region.

The time has come when countries realized that the infamous "Vietnamese boat burns for fishing illegally" is not working any more.

TagsIllegal, Fishing, Vietnam

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Marine Protected Area To Be Set Up In St. Anns Bank: A Welcome Initiative By Can...

Kill Black Bears And Mountain Lions To Save Deer, Colorado Parks And Wildlife Co...

China Tries To Cover Up The Country's Smog Issue? Critics Think So

Burning Vietnamese Boats For Fishing Illegally Does Not Seem To Deter Illegal Fi...

Giant Alligator That Looks Like Dinosaur Spotted In Florida (Video)

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Aurora Borealis At 35,000 Feet

Absolutely Stunning: Northern Lights Captured At 35,000 Feet [Video]
Graduates

Humans Are Becoming Stupid, Study Says
Ebola Vaccine Trials In Liberia

Health Breakthrough: Vaccines For MERS, Lassa Fever And Nipah Virus Now Underway
The Sun

Unraveling The Stunning Invisible Details In The Sun

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Curiosity Rover Finds Possible Evidence Of Lakes On Mars
  2. Laser Weapons Can Turn Into Deflector Shields For Planet Earth
  3. Absolutely Stunning: Northern Lights Captured At 35,000 Feet [Video]
  1. China Begins Building Highest-Altitude Gravitational Wave Telescopes In Tibet
  2. Bad News For The New Dads: Postpartum Depression Can Also Affect New Fathers, Research Shows
  3. Smoking Could Kill 8 Million People A Year By 2030, WHO Says
  4. Apocalypse: 500-Year-Old Prophecy By 'Italian Nostradamus' Fulfilled
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Hair Salon

Hair More Than Crowning Glory, Studies Find
European Space Agency Astronaut Thomas Pesquet

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet Ventures On His First Successful Spacewalk Like A Veteran, Releases Selfie Photos
Alligator

Giant Alligator That Looks Like Dinosaur Spotted In Florida (Video)
SpaceX

SpaceX Update: Company's Falcon 9 Recovered Booster Is Now Back At The Port
Real Time Analytics