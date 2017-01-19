Updated Hot Tags NASA international space station ISS Moon Milky Way

Giant Alligator That Looks Like Dinosaur Spotted In Florida (Video)

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jan 19, 2017 03:10 AM EST
Alligator
A monstrous alligator about 12 feet long and looks like a dinosaur was seen walking slowly across a patch of grass in Florida. (Image for representation only. Please see the actual image in the video below.)
(Photo : Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

A monstrous alligator that looks like a dinosaur was seen roaming around Circle B Bar Reserve in Polk County in Florida last Sunday. The giant alligator was dubbed as "Humpback."

As seen in the video below, Humpback suddenly appeared and walked slowly across a patch of grass on the reserve's Marsh Rabbit Run. There were witnesses standing in the background, focusing their camera lenses on the monstrous reptile.

The alligator is so massive that is just about a size of a car. It is estimated to be around 3.6 meters (12 feet) long, according to Kim Joiner, who captured the footage. She admitted that she felt a little nervous as the monstrous alligator passed by. She further said that she has been more scared when they just cross with no warning on Alligator Ally trail.

ABC News reports that the officials for the county's natural resources division are concerned about the safety of visitors and wildlife. Jeff Spence, director of Polk County Natural Resources, said that they are nervous about people being foolish and doing things they should not do. He further said that they do not want people just going wherever they can go to try to get a picture of this.

Many comments about the giant reptile were heard. Rick Shine, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Sydney in Australia, verified that alligators can get a lot bigger. In 2014, an alligator that was killed measured 4.5 meters. Shine said that the average male American alligator is around 4 meters and there are occasional records of them getting well over 5 meters, as noted by Science Alert.

On the other hand, he admitted that it is hard to tell in the video how large Humpback is because of the perspective. He thought that Humpback is male, yet one cannot estimate actual size of the animal because it is much closer to the camera than the tourists. He further said that people could make a small lizard look gigantic in this way.

Meanwhile, Ian Recchio, a curator of reptiles at Los Angeles Zoo, said that the animal in the video is most certainly an American alligator and it is a pretty huge one. He further said that he cannot tell if somebody photoshopped the people in the background, but the animal appears to be authentic. 

