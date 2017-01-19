Updated Hot Tags NASA international space station ISS Moon Asteroid

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

The Couple That Chose Death; Permission For Medical Assisted Death Granted

Tripti
First Posted: Jan 19, 2017 03:00 AM EST
Medical Assisted Death Granted
A couple that truly lived together and then decided to die together.
(Photo : The Young Turks/YouTube screenshot)

Ever since the Supreme Court of Canada legalized medical assisted death for patients who are suffering from severe neurological and other chronic illnesses and have less chances of recovering, people like the Sievewright couple from Crofton applied for it. The couple, both aged 76, expressed their wish to die together so that they can cross the Death Valley hand in hand just the way they have lived in their 55 years of marriage.

Kay Sievewright, who embraced death on Jan. 11, was suffering with multiple sclerosis and other secondary medical complications. Meanwhile, Ernie Sievewright, who had cauda equina syndrome, which is a serious neurological condition involving loss of nerve function, had to wait four more days due to some legal binding, after which he joined his wife in the other world on Jan. 15.

They were granted the permission to commit a doctor-assisted legal suicide after a long and painstaking process, only after they were deemed eligible to be considered under the newly formed Medical Aid in Dying Legislation, Chowichan Valley Citizen reported.

Before his death, Mr. Sievewright said, "It was very difficult for me to see Kay in pain all the time, and I live at home alone in a wheelchair dealing with the pain of my own illness and counting on friends to come by and pick me up when I fall."

They both decided to end their lives with dignity with the help of doctors. "There's no value in our lives anymore, so we had to ask ourselves what was the point of sticking around. We didn't want to minimize our decision, but it was well thought out and we had discussions with friends and family. We all agreed that this was the best for both of us," he said.

The Globe and Mail reported that the CMPA medical lawyers are apprehensive of the whole procedure and are advising doctors from getting involved in such activities, because of the possible legal complications that may arise after the extra scrutiny of the cases by the Coroner's office.

Even in the case of the Sievewright couple, they both were not granted the permission for assisted death on the same day as it may raise questions about whether one party pressurized the other to take part in the procedure, Douglas Bell, Associate Executive Director at CMPA, said.

Tagsassisted death, discrete legislation for assisted death

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

800-Year-Old Troy City Skeleton Provides A Sneak Peek Into The Past

France Implements Opt-Out Organ Donation Policy; No Need To Sign-In For Organ Do...

Time Of Death Can Be Estimated Through The Body Microbiome, Study Reveals

Loneliness Can Kill People, Study On Breast Cancer Patients Suggests

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Can Be Treated With Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cel...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Aurora Borealis At 35,000 Feet

Absolutely Stunning: Northern Lights Captured At 35,000 Feet [Video]
Graduates

Humans Are Becoming Stupid, Study Says
Ebola Vaccine Trials In Liberia

Health Breakthrough: Vaccines For MERS, Lassa Fever And Nipah Virus Now Underway
The Sun

Unraveling The Stunning Invisible Details In The Sun

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Curiosity Rover Finds Possible Evidence Of Lakes On Mars
  2. Laser Weapons Can Turn Into Deflector Shields For Planet Earth
  3. China Begins Building Highest-Altitude Gravitational Wave Telescopes In Tibet
  1. Bad News For The New Dads: Postpartum Depression Can Also Affect New Fathers, Research Shows
  2. Absolutely Stunning: Northern Lights Captured At 35,000 Feet [Video]
  3. Smoking Could Kill 8 Million People A Year By 2030, WHO Says
  4. Apocalypse: 500-Year-Old Prophecy By 'Italian Nostradamus' Fulfilled
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Hair Salon

Hair More Than Crowning Glory, Studies Find
European Space Agency Astronaut Thomas Pesquet

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet Ventures On His First Successful Spacewalk Like A Veteran, Releases Selfie Photos
Alligator

Giant Alligator That Looks Like Dinosaur Spotted In Florida (Video)
SpaceX

SpaceX Update: Company's Falcon 9 Recovered Booster Is Now Back At The Port
Real Time Analytics