The Couple That Chose Death; Permission For Medical Assisted Death Granted

A couple that truly lived together and then decided to die together.

(Photo : The Young Turks/YouTube screenshot)

Ever since the Supreme Court of Canada legalized medical assisted death for patients who are suffering from severe neurological and other chronic illnesses and have less chances of recovering, people like the Sievewright couple from Crofton applied for it. The couple, both aged 76, expressed their wish to die together so that they can cross the Death Valley hand in hand just the way they have lived in their 55 years of marriage.

Kay Sievewright, who embraced death on Jan. 11, was suffering with multiple sclerosis and other secondary medical complications. Meanwhile, Ernie Sievewright, who had cauda equina syndrome, which is a serious neurological condition involving loss of nerve function, had to wait four more days due to some legal binding, after which he joined his wife in the other world on Jan. 15.

They were granted the permission to commit a doctor-assisted legal suicide after a long and painstaking process, only after they were deemed eligible to be considered under the newly formed Medical Aid in Dying Legislation, Chowichan Valley Citizen reported.

Before his death, Mr. Sievewright said, "It was very difficult for me to see Kay in pain all the time, and I live at home alone in a wheelchair dealing with the pain of my own illness and counting on friends to come by and pick me up when I fall."

They both decided to end their lives with dignity with the help of doctors. "There's no value in our lives anymore, so we had to ask ourselves what was the point of sticking around. We didn't want to minimize our decision, but it was well thought out and we had discussions with friends and family. We all agreed that this was the best for both of us," he said.

The Globe and Mail reported that the CMPA medical lawyers are apprehensive of the whole procedure and are advising doctors from getting involved in such activities, because of the possible legal complications that may arise after the extra scrutiny of the cases by the Coroner's office.

Even in the case of the Sievewright couple, they both were not granted the permission for assisted death on the same day as it may raise questions about whether one party pressurized the other to take part in the procedure, Douglas Bell, Associate Executive Director at CMPA, said.

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news