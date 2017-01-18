Laser Weapons Can Turn Into Deflector Shields For Planet Earth

Laser could protect planes in the sky by acting as deflector shields, new technology suggests. (Image for representation only.)

If one has ever watched sci-fi shows with cities covered in glass domes, it could be a reality for planet Earth some time in the foreseeable future -- although not quite as large and can protect planes instead of cities.

In fact, Laser Developed Atmospheric Lens could serve as a deflector shield against enemy anti-aircraft lasers, as reported by Popular Mechanics. The new laser is under development by BAE Systems. It is said to boost a high-flying airplane's ability to spot on-the-ground targets. It can create temporary floating "lens" in midair that is said to magnify objects.

However, due to the increasing conflicts around the globe, its most remarkable technology may be its fast-acting deflector shield, which can protect aircraft from incoming enemy laser beams. This technology is known as the Laser Developed Atmospheric Lens (LDAL). It is going to use high-pulsed power lasers to temporarily heat or ionize the atmosphere in what is known as the Kerr effect. This phenomenon is said to change light wave transmission properties of the air that the laser will pass through, making a sort of temporary shield in the form of mirrors, lenses and Fresnel zone plates.

Spectrum noted that the idea behind LDAL is for humans to structure and control air the same way that people build lenses out of glass -- only that it can be as large as anyone would like. A lens of air that is projected from a moving aircraft could then magnify arbitrary targets and could help make a giant moveable telescope out of the atmosphere.

There has been a lot of hoopla in the science community regarding LDAL. Unfortunately, right now, this laser technology remains a concept. However, BAE Systems believe that there isn't any reason for LDAL not to be able to do what it is meant to in the first place.

