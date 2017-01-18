Finally, A Breath Of Fresh Air, But Coming Out Of Tofu

A new air filter made up of tofu can remove harmful pollutants. (Image for representation only.)

The monster of pollution has spread its claws from the western countries to the east. Currently, China is one among the most polluted countries in Asia and in the world. The thick smog laden with harmful chemicals and suspended particulate matter has made the life of an average Chinese man residing in Beijing and other cities in China extremely difficult.

In an effort to limit the potential harmful health impacts of air pollution, a group of Chinese and American scientists from the University of Science and Technology in Beijing and the Washington State University, respectively, joined forces to develop an air filter that is environment friendly, cheap and yet highly effective. And it seems they did just that.

South China Morning Post reported that the scientists have developed a bio-nanofiber made from the protein isolated form tofu, soya beans and bacterial cellulose, which can filter out all the fine and coarse harmful chemicals present in the air. Studies suggest that the filter could remove fine pollutants up to the size of 2.5 microns with an efficiency of 99.94 percent.

Zhong Weihong, Professor in Material Engineering and chief contributor in the said research project, informed that the filter could remove carbon monoxide and sulfur dioxide gaseous pollutants, which has not been achieved in any other air filters till yet.

The molecular structure of the employed bio-degradable natural products can trap the gaseous pollutant molecules including the highly dangerous volatile organic compounds (VOCs), The Beijinger reported.

The filter can also be integrated into the existing models of air filters and enhance their work efficiency. The research will help in saving thousands of people in China and across the world who inhale these toxic gases and suffer from highly dangerous lung diseases.

"Air pollution is a very serious health issue," and "If we can improve indoor air quality, it would help a lot of people," Zhong said.

