Updated Hot Tags NASA ISS international space station Moon China

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Virgin Births: Scientists Baffled On Female Zebra Shark Gives Birth Without Mating

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jan 18, 2017 03:10 AM EST
Spring Clean At Sydney Aquarium
A female zebra shark in Australia gave birth without a male partner. (Image for representation only.)

(Photo : Ian Waldie/Getty Images)

A female zebra shark known as "Leonie" and confined for years without a partner has given birth to many offspring. This astounded the scientists and said they do not know how this strange thing happens.

This is the first female shark ever recorded that reproduced asexually after mating with a male three years ago. Leonie lived with a male partner at the Reef HQ aquarium in Townsville, Queensland, between 2006 and 2012. It was later moved into a separate tank by the aquarium for space reasons. Then, in April 2016, Leonie hatched three eggs without even mating with its partner, according to CNN.

The findings on Leonie's behavior were printed in the journal Scientific Reports. It was led by Dr. Christine Dudgeon, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Queensland in Australia and other colleagues.

The scientists have been observing "virgin births' in some vertebrates like reptiles, rays and sharks in the past. Dr. Dudgeon said that this could really be surprising. On the other hand, she said that there is nothing miraculous about it. She explained that this form of asexual reproduction known as "parthenogenesis" is quite common in invertebrates. However, she said that it is exceedingly rare (at least in captivity) for sharks to reproduce asexually and it is not fully understood.

The team sees a couple of various mechanisms that may lead to the genetic signatures. The researchers thought that Leonie could be storing sperm. On the other hand, when the team examined the pups and the possible parent sharks using DNA fingerprinting, they found the pups only had cells from Leonie, according to Huffington Post.

In Leonie's hatchlings, more genes are identical and less diversity referring to that they had been produced asexually instead of sexually through sperm storage. Hamish Tristram, a senior aquarist with Reef HQ, described it as definitely surprising. He further said that she had been mating successfully for several years and there was nothing much published about such large animals switching reproductive strategy so quickly.

Tristam explained some theories regarding Leonie's sudden unusual behavior. He said that one theory is that in the wild, if for some reason males cannot have contact with the females for one breeding season. He further said that they can keep their lineage going for one or two seasons (through asexual reproduction) until they can reproduce the traditional way. On the other hand, the genetic diversity of animals gets really reduced using this method and long term, they need to diversify to help them adapt to their environment, according to Dudgeon.

Tagszebra shark, virgin births, asexual reproduction, Parthenogenesis

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

A Mysterious Light Pillar Phenomenon Captured In Canada (Video)

A Disturbing Wall Of Frozen Fish Spotted On Lake Andes

Rare Ruby Seadragons Spotted For The First Time In The Wild (Video)

A Mysterious Spinning Ice Disc Spotted In Michigan's Pine River (Video)

Farewell: Legendary 'Pioneer Cabin Tree' Uprooted By A Deadly Storm In Californ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Salmon

Watch Out Salmon Lovers; Tapeworms Now Identified In US Salmon
Sea Monster

Turns Out The Alleged Sea Monster Was Not A Monster At All
Lemons

Viral Photo Shows Breast Cancer Through Lemons
Frgaments Of An Exploded Star

The Mysterious Dimming And Behavior Of 'Tabby's Star' Finally Understood

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Japanese Mini Rocket Launch Delayed Due To Bad Weather
  2. No Dog Whisperer Needed To Say 'Who Is A Good Boy?'
  3. Red Hot Chili Peppers (Spice, Not Band) Could Lead To Longer Life, Study Says
  1. China Begins Building Highest-Altitude Gravitational Wave Telescopes In Tibet
  2. The Mysterious Dimming And Behavior Of 'Tabby's Star' Finally Understood
  3. Asteroid Hunters Worried About NASA’s NEOCam Launch
  4. Apocalypse: 500-Year-Old Prophecy By 'Italian Nostradamus' Fulfilled
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Urban Area

ISU Research: A Change Of Urban Population Density Will Impact The Future Building Energy Use
Chili Pepper

Red Hot Chili Peppers (Spice, Not Band) Could Lead To Longer Life, Study Says
Frozen Fish

A Disturbing Wall Of Frozen Fish Spotted On Lake Andes
JAXA's Mini Rocket Crashed Into Ocean

The Jinx Continues: Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Mini Rocket Crashed Into Ocean
Real Time Analytics