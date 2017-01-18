Camel Milk Can Cure Autism And Crohn’s Disease, The Desert Farms Network Says; FDA Says 'Prove It'

The FDA issued a warning letter to a camel milk distributor company.

(Photo : euronews (in English)/YouTube screenshot)

Forget almond milk and soya milk. Camel milk is here. The increasing popularity of camel milk among celebrities and common people, including Kim Kardashian, is attributed to the marketing strategy of the Desert Farms company.

The milk is campaigned as a therapeutic natural product, which is highly effective in curing autism, diabetes and Crohn's disease. The Desert Farms company that distributes the camel milk and functions under the Californian native Walid Abdul-Wahab was issued with a warning letter from the FDA.

The warning was, since the milk that is sold $18 per pint is claimed as a remedy for many diseases, as of now, none of these claims have been supported with scientific evidence, Stuff Food & Wine reported.

The warning letter read, "The therapeutic claims on your website and Facebook page establish that these products are drugs because they are intended for use in the cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of disease." As per the federal laws, "New drugs may not be legally introduced or delivered for introduction into interstate commerce without prior approval from the FDA."

Furthermore, the fact that the camel milk is also sold in its raw form without any pasteurization, this increases the possible health complications that may come out of drinking it.

FDA specifically mentioned the issue by saying, "Your products are not generally recognised as safe and effective for the above referenced uses." Thus, selling them to people who are buying the milk for its supposed therapeutic benefits is in direct violation of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, Independent reported.

FDA has also threatened to seize the camel milk supply and distribution or file an injunction, if the company fails to comply with the FDA rules and regulations.

The company officials, on the other hand, have not made any public statement regarding the issue and how it may impact the availability of the milk in stores.

