Updated Hot Tags NASA ISS international space station Moon Israel

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Camel Milk Can Cure Autism And Crohn’s Disease, The Desert Farms Network Says; FDA Says 'Prove It'

Tripti
First Posted: Jan 18, 2017 03:40 AM EST
Camel Milk
The FDA issued a warning letter to a camel milk distributor company.
(Photo : euronews (in English)/YouTube screenshot)

Forget almond milk and soya milk. Camel milk is here. The increasing popularity of camel milk among celebrities and common people, including Kim Kardashian, is attributed to the marketing strategy of the Desert Farms company.

The milk is campaigned as a therapeutic natural product, which is highly effective in curing autism, diabetes and Crohn's disease. The Desert Farms company that distributes the camel milk and functions under the Californian native Walid Abdul-Wahab was issued with a warning letter from the FDA.

The warning was, since the milk that is sold $18 per pint is claimed as a remedy for many diseases, as of now, none of these claims have been supported with scientific evidence, Stuff Food & Wine reported.

The warning letter read, "The therapeutic claims on your website and Facebook page establish that these products are drugs because they are intended for use in the cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of disease." As per the federal laws, "New drugs may not be legally introduced or delivered for introduction into interstate commerce without prior approval from the FDA."

Furthermore, the fact that the camel milk is also sold in its raw form without any pasteurization, this increases the possible health complications that may come out of drinking it.

FDA specifically mentioned the issue by saying, "Your products are not generally recognised as safe and effective for the above referenced uses." Thus, selling them to people who are buying the milk for its supposed therapeutic benefits is in direct violation of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, Independent reported.

FDA has also threatened to seize the camel milk supply and distribution or file an injunction, if the company fails to comply with the FDA rules and regulations.

The company officials, on the other hand, have not made any public statement regarding the issue and how it may impact the availability of the milk in stores.

TagsCamel, Therapeutic, US FDA, Crohn's Disease, camel milk, Diabetes, Autism, Desert Farms, Kim Kardashian

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Mass Campaigning For Truvada; HIV Prevention Drug Is The Last Hope For Gilead

Marijuana Can Cure Epilepsy: Recent Studies Done By Scientists Of Birmingham Epi...

HIV Self Test: WHO & FDA Approved OraQuick In-Home HIV Test

Camel Milk Can Cure Autism And Crohn’s Disease, The Desert Farms Network Says;...

Vape Pens Can Cause Others That Are Watching The Urge To Smoke, Study Shows

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Salmon

Watch Out Salmon Lovers; Tapeworms Now Identified In US Salmon
Sea Monster

Turns Out The Alleged Sea Monster Was Not A Monster At All
Lemons

Viral Photo Shows Breast Cancer Through Lemons
Frgaments Of An Exploded Star

The Mysterious Dimming And Behavior Of 'Tabby's Star' Finally Understood

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Venus Gravity Wave Discovered, The Largest Ever Observed In The Solar System
  2. Red Hot Chili Peppers (Spice, Not Band) Could Lead To Longer Life, Study Says
  3. Japanese Mini Rocket Launch Delayed Due To Bad Weather
  1. No Dog Whisperer Needed To Say 'Who Is A Good Boy?'
  2. Laser Weapons Can Turn Into Deflector Shields For Planet Earth
  3. China Begins Building Highest-Altitude Gravitational Wave Telescopes In Tibet
  4. Asteroid Hunters Worried About NASA’s NEOCam Launch
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Urban Area

ISU Research: A Change Of Urban Population Density Will Impact The Future Building Energy Use
Chili Pepper

Red Hot Chili Peppers (Spice, Not Band) Could Lead To Longer Life, Study Says
Frozen Fish

A Disturbing Wall Of Frozen Fish Spotted On Lake Andes
JAXA's Mini Rocket Crashed Into Ocean

The Jinx Continues: Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Mini Rocket Crashed Into Ocean
Real Time Analytics