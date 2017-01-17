Updated Hot Tags NASA ISS Moon international space station UFO

Apocalypse: 500-Year-Old Prophecy By 'Italian Nostradamus' Fulfilled

Leon Lamb
First Posted: Jan 17, 2017 03:26 AM EST
Matteo Tafuri
16th century 'Italian Nostradamus' predicts apocalypse.
A 500-year-old prophecy from an "Italian Nostradamus" was reportedly fulfilled.

The Sun reported that the heavy snowfall in the town of Salento, Italy, would lead to an apocalypse as predicted by Italian Philosopher Matteo Tafuri. Born in 1492, Tafuri was an influential person in the Apulia region during the 16th century. He died in 1582.

"Salento of palm trees and mild south wind, snowy Salento but never the touch." Matteo foretold: "Two days of snow, two flashes in the sky, I know the world ends, but I do not yearn."

Just last week, people were alarmed that the Italian resort town known for its mild climate has been covered with snow for two days. They theorized that the prophecy had come true and that the world is drawing near to the end of days.

In other news, another prediction leading to the end times was made by an Israeli Rabbi.

Rabbi Yosef Berger of King David's Tomb on Mount Zion claimed that a star collision known as Red Nova, which will occur in 2020, would signal the return of the Messiah.

"The Zohar states explicitly that the Messianic process will be accompanied by several stars appearing." Rabbi Berger told Breaking Israel News. "The Zohar goes into great depth, describing how many stars, and which colors they will be."

The Zohar is a compilation of Jewish mystic prophesies that predicted the color and type of stars that will appear.

The Messiah may or may not return with it, but Larry Molnar -- a professor of astronomy at Calvin College in Michigan who predicted the Red Nova -- said that the event will be the first time for people to see the birth of a star in the naked eye.

The Red Nova will join other stars in forming the North Cross star pattern within the constellation Cygnus.

