Updated Hot Tags NASA ISS Moon international space station UFO

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Vape Pens Can Cause Others That Are Watching The Urge To Smoke, Study Shows

Alex Davis
First Posted: Jan 17, 2017 04:30 AM EST
E-Cigarettes
A new study suggests that seeing someone using "vape pen" can trigger an urge to smoke. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

E-cigarettes are made to help smokers quit smoking. However, a current study shows that a type of e-cigarette called vape pen can influence the urge to smoke among the young adults as much as seeing someone smoke regular cigarettes.

Study author and director of the clinical addictions research laboratory at the University of Chicago Medical Center Andrea Kings said that the new e-cigarettes known as vape pens are now larger and more powerful. These have a low resemblance to cigarettes. Some people are hoping that they might not produce an urge to smoke.

King said in a university news release that the battery-operated vape pens look different. Also, they share too many silent features of the act of smoking. It includes inhaling, exhaling and hand-to-mouth behaviors, according to Health Day.

King explained that, "This makes them a potent trigger, encouraging people to smoke. They made the young adults in our study want to smoke." The impact of seeing the vape pens in use roughly equals to watching someone light up a regular cigarette.

The study that was published in the journal Nicotine and Tobacco Research revealed that smokers aged 18 to 35, seeing someone else use either regular cigarettes, first-generation e-cigarettes or second-generation vape pens caused an immediate, significant and lasting increase in the desire to smoke.

King also mentioned that, "We've made real progress on reducing smoking in our country. We've done a good job banning indoor smoking. We rarely see two-pack-a-day smokers like we used to. Yet seeing people smoke in public remains common."

She noted that their study focused on a classical Pavlovian trigger, as seeing someone smoke is a known potent cue that can induce others to smoke. "We did not expect that the vape pen would be as potent a cue as the regular cigarette, but it was as potent," according to Medical Xpress.

TagsE-cigarettes, E-Cigarette, Smoking, cigarette smoking, vape pen

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Research Suggests That An Additional 1 Hour Of Afternoon Nap Can Help Older Adul...

Children Are More Likely To Gain Weight If Their Parents Considered Them To Be O...

HIV News: Billionaire Funds $140M Technology That Will Stop Spreading HIV Diseas...

GSK Is Successful For Its Two-Drug Approach In Aiding HIV, Enables To Control Th...

Bird Flu Virus Has Been Confirmed To Again Infect Humans; Source Of The Virus Is...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Salmon

Watch Out Salmon Lovers; Tapeworms Now Identified In US Salmon
Sea Monster

Turns Out The Alleged Sea Monster Was Not A Monster At All
Lemons

Viral Photo Shows Breast Cancer Through Lemons
Frgaments Of An Exploded Star

The Mysterious Dimming And Behavior Of 'Tabby's Star' Finally Understood

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Japanese Mini Rocket Launch Delayed Due To Bad Weather
  2. Asteroid Hunters Worried About NASA’s NEOCam Launch
  3. Apocalypse: 500-Year-Old Prophecy By 'Italian Nostradamus' Fulfilled
  1. Venus Gravity Wave Discovered, The Largest Ever Observed In The Solar System
  2. China Begins Building Highest-Altitude Gravitational Wave Telescopes In Tibet
  3. The Mysterious Dimming And Behavior Of 'Tabby's Star' Finally Understood
  4. Donald Trump’s Stand On Climate Change Remains Controversial
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Urban Area

ISU Research: A Change Of Urban Population Density Will Impact The Future Building Energy Use
Chili Pepper

Red Hot Chili Peppers (Spice, Not Band) Could Lead To Longer Life, Study Says
Frozen Fish

A Disturbing Wall Of Frozen Fish Spotted On Lake Andes
JAXA's Mini Rocket Crashed Into Ocean

The Jinx Continues: Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Mini Rocket Crashed Into Ocean
Real Time Analytics