Alien News: Alleged UFO Caught On Film From The ISS; Astronauts Covered It

Alex Davis
First Posted: Jan 17, 2017 04:10 AM EST
Mystery Flashing Lights Speed Past ISS
UFO experts are convinced that the astronaut covered up the UFO that passed by.
A recent report shows a video of the astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS). Alien hunters claimed that they are keeping something mysterious again. They said that the astronauts are hiding evidence of alien existence.

The UFO experts Secure 10 uploaded a video that is filmed from the ISS. An astronaut can be seen recording the view of the outer space. It also shows that the Earth is lit up in the background.

Shortly after, a mysterious glowing and moving light shows up in the distance. The astronaut then allegedly tries to "cover up" by putting his hand in front of the camera. Also, he allegedly pans away the camera to cover up the lights, according to the Mirror.

The same thing happened again. A cartwheeling light form is seen zooming across planet Earth. Then again, a white-suited hand can be seen covering the lens of the moving camera.

The UFO fans and skeptics are greatly convinced that the clips show the existence of aliens that are being hidden by the government. The video that shows the mysterious light exposes the government cover-up.

The Sun reported that a social media user -- Facebook user Pamela Johnson -- shared the mysterious images from NASA's website that claimed the Sun reacted to the flying object on Nov. 15, 2016. 

Meanwhile, on the previous month, a CCTV camera also captured a UFO hovering over Sheffield, England, before the rise of the night sky. The said footage of the alleged alien spacecraft, titled UFO in Sheffield, has got more than 10,000 views since it was uploaded on YouTube.

