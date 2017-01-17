Do People Really Want To Die This Way? Quit Smoking Today, Quebec Council On Tobacco And Health Organization Says

It is never too late to quit smoking.

Quebec Council on Tobacco and Health is observing this week as Tobacco Free Week to mark the launch of an anti-smoking campaign in the province, encourage and assist more number of people to quit smoking. It is estimated that Quebec province has about 1.4 million people who are addicted to smoking and the number is growing by each passing day. Thus, the effort made by the organization is both timely and necessary.

The organization is making an all-out effort to spread awareness on the dire consequences of smoking. Health officials reported that in 2016, more than 5,000 people in the province died due to smoking, which means an average of 14 smokers die per day. This is equivalent to the "the tragedy of Lac-Mégantic every three days," Martin Champagne, president of Quebec Association of Hematologists and Oncologists, said.

The anti-smoking campaign was preceded by reformation of Quebec's Tobacco Laws, which include telecasting new smoking commercials and providing medical assistance to those who want to quit smoking.

Mario Bujold, CEO of Quebec Council on Tobacco and Health, informed that the campaign will help in highlighting the possible dangers of tobacco smoking, which may not be known to many smokers.

"Smoking is a walk with a sword of Damocles over your head. If we are hit, it's going to be terrible, it's going to be a terrible disease for ourselves and for our loved ones," Bujold said.

He further added that, "There are still about 1.4 million Quebec smokers who play "a lottery that they have a good chance of losing," Montreal Gazette reported. Out of every two smokers, there is a high probability that one will die of lung cancer. Lung cancer is becoming increasingly dangerous and a potential killer worldwide. Many experts believe that lung cancer kills more people than the cancer of breast, prostate and colon combined.

What makes it more lethal is the fact that, often when lung cancer is diagnosed, it is often inoperable and a cure is not feasible. When lung cancer has developed metastasis, patients' survival is estimated at only 14 months, even when they receive treatment, Champagne said. He also said that, "Smoking is not a fate. You can stop smoking before it's too late."

According to Global News, on the other hand, people who wish to quit smoking can register on the organization's website or call 1-866 JARRETE (527-6383) and they will be provided required medical and psychological support, which will be both free and completely confidential.

