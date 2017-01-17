Updated Hot Tags NASA ISS Moon international space station UFO

Did You See That? Why Are They Trying To Hide The Existence Of Aliens From People?

Tripti
First Posted: Jan 17, 2017 03:10 AM EST
Astronaut In Space
Another attempt to cover up UFOs caught on camera.
(Photo : secureteam10/YouTube screenshot)

Alien hunters across the world believe in the existence of aliens and are in constant search for evidence that will prove it to others. It seems they have found yet another evidence. This time not on Earth, but in space. Interestingly, UFO like lights were caught on a camera aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

As soon as the astronaut who was holding the camera realized that the flying lights are being recorded in the camera, s/he deliberately tried to obstruct the view by placing his/her hand in front of the camera lens. The Secure10 UFO expert team caught the footage online and brought it to the notice of people, Mirror reported.

The same thing happened in another video in which a cartwheeling light source can be seen approaching towards the Earth. This has given yet another opportunity to the conspiracy theorists who firmly believe in existence of aliens in distant cosmic objects to attest the existence of extraterrestrial life.

The question that arises is, if NASA and other government authorities are well aware of the existence of alien life forms, then why are they trying to keep the truth from common people?

The Sun reported that alien believers across the world are criticizing the officials for not divulging the truth. A poster about the same read: "These are some incredible clips, I've never seen any of them. How could anyone possibly debunk these?﻿"

Another conspiracy theorist said, "I bet aliens are actually truthful to their people that we "aliens do exist" while our government lies to us."

The said incident is the latest addition to the list of countless UFO sightings, which have been caught on camera. For example, a CCTV camera footage from last month that shows a UFO hovering just above the Sheffield City Centre, before it disappeared into the dark night sky.

In another video recorded near Lake, Isle of Wight, it seems that a mother UFO is flashing signals to other smaller alien spacecraft. The evidence is said to be genuine and is trusted by many, while NASA and other government officials reject them as scams and wishful thinking.

