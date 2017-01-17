Updated Hot Tags NASA ISS Moon international space station UFO

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

How Caffeine Aids In Treating People With ADHD

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jan 17, 2017 03:50 AM EST
A Child Drinking Coffee
A study indicates that caffeinated tea could be useful for treating adults with ADHD.
(Photo : ABC News/YouTube screenshot)

ADHD is a brain disorder that affects about 5 to 11 percent children in the United States. Most of the ADHD prescriptions are stimulant-based. With this, it is found that a stimulant such as caffeine could help in relieving the symptoms of ADHD.

Different studies indicate that caffeine could be useful for treating people with ADHD. A study that was printed in the European Neuropsychopharmacology suggests that caffeine could normalize the levels of dopamine and enhance the attention of ADHD patients. Meanwhile, in the study in Medical Hypotheses, it indicates that caffeinated tea could help adults with ADHD.

On the other hand, using caffeine as an ADHD treatment for children and teenagers requires a doctor's guidance. In case one wants to give his child caffeine, there are things to consider. These include the amount of caffeine consumption for children and teens. The Canadian government recommends not to exceed 45 milligrams of caffeine for 4 to 6-year-old children. Meanwhile, for 7 to 9-year-old, it must not exceed 62 mg and 85 mg for 10 to 12-year-old. It is known that a 12-ounce soda has about 30 to 48 mg of caffeine.

Another study printed in Neuroscience and Biobehavioral Reviews suggests that caffeine such as soda could interfere with growth and brain development by having disruption of sleep and lack of proper nutrition. It may also raise the heart rate and blood pressure, according to a report in the journal Canadian Family Physician.

Meanwhile, the American Academy of Pediatrics advises not to give children energy drink because it has a high level of caffeine and other stimulants. This may cause serious health problems. It also advises instead to give water to children as their primary source of hydration.

Medical News Today reports that ADHD medications have a stimulant that increases activity in the nervous system. The stimulants that heighten the levels of dopamine and norepinephrine are significant for focus and concentration. Most stimulants could make people more hyperactive and jittery. On the other hand, people with ADHD have the opposite effect. These stimulants could increase focus and memory, reduce hyperactivity and impulsivity in ADHD patients.

TagsCaffeine, ADHD, brain disorder, Stimulants

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Watch Out Salmon Lovers; Tapeworms Now Identified In US Salmon

New Urine Test Could Identify If A Person's Diet Is Healthy

Smoking Could Kill 8 Million People A Year By 2030, WHO Says

Eating Too Much Red Meat Would Likely Have Greater Risk Of Gut Disorder In Men

A Man Dubbed As 'Tree Man' Gets Successful Surgery, Could Now Hold His Child

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Salmon

Watch Out Salmon Lovers; Tapeworms Now Identified In US Salmon
Sea Monster

Turns Out The Alleged Sea Monster Was Not A Monster At All
Lemons

Viral Photo Shows Breast Cancer Through Lemons
Frgaments Of An Exploded Star

The Mysterious Dimming And Behavior Of 'Tabby's Star' Finally Understood

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Japanese Mini Rocket Launch Delayed Due To Bad Weather
  2. Asteroid Hunters Worried About NASA’s NEOCam Launch
  3. Apocalypse: 500-Year-Old Prophecy By 'Italian Nostradamus' Fulfilled
  1. Venus Gravity Wave Discovered, The Largest Ever Observed In The Solar System
  2. China Begins Building Highest-Altitude Gravitational Wave Telescopes In Tibet
  3. The Mysterious Dimming And Behavior Of 'Tabby's Star' Finally Understood
  4. Donald Trump’s Stand On Climate Change Remains Controversial
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Urban Area

ISU Research: A Change Of Urban Population Density Will Impact The Future Building Energy Use
Chili Pepper

Red Hot Chili Peppers (Spice, Not Band) Could Lead To Longer Life, Study Says
Frozen Fish

A Disturbing Wall Of Frozen Fish Spotted On Lake Andes
JAXA's Mini Rocket Crashed Into Ocean

The Jinx Continues: Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Mini Rocket Crashed Into Ocean
Real Time Analytics