How Caffeine Aids In Treating People With ADHD

A study indicates that caffeinated tea could be useful for treating adults with ADHD.

(Photo : ABC News/YouTube screenshot)

ADHD is a brain disorder that affects about 5 to 11 percent children in the United States. Most of the ADHD prescriptions are stimulant-based. With this, it is found that a stimulant such as caffeine could help in relieving the symptoms of ADHD.

Different studies indicate that caffeine could be useful for treating people with ADHD. A study that was printed in the European Neuropsychopharmacology suggests that caffeine could normalize the levels of dopamine and enhance the attention of ADHD patients. Meanwhile, in the study in Medical Hypotheses, it indicates that caffeinated tea could help adults with ADHD.

On the other hand, using caffeine as an ADHD treatment for children and teenagers requires a doctor's guidance. In case one wants to give his child caffeine, there are things to consider. These include the amount of caffeine consumption for children and teens. The Canadian government recommends not to exceed 45 milligrams of caffeine for 4 to 6-year-old children. Meanwhile, for 7 to 9-year-old, it must not exceed 62 mg and 85 mg for 10 to 12-year-old. It is known that a 12-ounce soda has about 30 to 48 mg of caffeine.

Another study printed in Neuroscience and Biobehavioral Reviews suggests that caffeine such as soda could interfere with growth and brain development by having disruption of sleep and lack of proper nutrition. It may also raise the heart rate and blood pressure, according to a report in the journal Canadian Family Physician.

Meanwhile, the American Academy of Pediatrics advises not to give children energy drink because it has a high level of caffeine and other stimulants. This may cause serious health problems. It also advises instead to give water to children as their primary source of hydration.

Medical News Today reports that ADHD medications have a stimulant that increases activity in the nervous system. The stimulants that heighten the levels of dopamine and norepinephrine are significant for focus and concentration. Most stimulants could make people more hyperactive and jittery. On the other hand, people with ADHD have the opposite effect. These stimulants could increase focus and memory, reduce hyperactivity and impulsivity in ADHD patients.

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news