How Social Media Controls Self-Image

A new study reveals the effects of social media among teens.

(Photo : Keith Tsuji/Getty Images)

While social media has turned into a popular venue for self-expression, daily stories and appreciation, a new study reveals the grim effect of Facebook, Instagram, Snap Chat and other similar apps to adolescents.

CNN reported that kids these days have relied on social media for value and self-image. Their confidence has become strongly linked to the number of hearts and thumbs up they receive, as well as the amount of compliments that flood their feeds.

Although other people's approval could build these kids up, others who do not get as many likes and attention often end up crushed. This is the dark side of the liking game on social media -- a futile ground of self-validation and worth.

A new survey conducted by Common Sense titled "Children, Teens, Media, and Body Image" displays the emotional effects of social media to youngsters, especially for girls. Figures show that 22 percent of adolescents feel bad about themselves when their snaps are ignored. 27 percent admitted to being worried about how they look on their posted shots, while 35 percent say they stress over being tagged to unattractive photos.

Experts say that parents should be aware of how social media can influence in how their children see themselves. While these platforms started out as sites for fun and interaction, Facebook, Instagram and Snap Chat have become a risky venue for vanity and highly-valued opinions.

"Social media affects how you think you're supposed to be seen," a teenager told The Telegram's Pam Frampton, who was not involved in the study. "Social media does perpetuate gender stereotypes - a lot. If you're talking about body image, social media makes girls feel they have to look this way."

Blame it on the excessive use of the Internet, according to another study conducted by Macarra M. Fowler from California Southern University. She found out that people spend an average of eight to 10 hours on social media in a day.

"That's over a quarter of our day," Fowler wrote. "If we were to subtract the time we're asleep, that's more than half of our day spent online. So if we're spending half of our day on Twitter or Facebook or Instagram, at some point we're going to be affected by it."

