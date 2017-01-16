Viral Photo Shows Breast Cancer Through Lemons

Breast cancer awareness is more aptly demonstrated with lemons that are with cutesy heart emojis in viral photo. (Image for representation only.)

There are many metaphors for female breasts, most of them fruits. However, a group called Worldwide Breast Cancer decided to use these metaphors to illustrate the signs of breast cancer in a viral photo with lemons.

To raise awareness of the disease, a breast cancer survivor shared the image on Facebook, saying that what people need is real information regarding the disease, not cute hearts, as is now going viral on the social media site. The woman, Erin Smith Chieze, also wrote, "PLEASE, stop playing games that do not actually promote awareness. So if you truly want to help people WITH cancer, or those who will GET cancer, share photos like this one."

The original creator of the photo Chieze shared was Corinne Beaumont of the "Know Your Lemons" campaign. BBC News reported that she lost both her grandmothers to breast cancer at the ages of 40 and 62, and she found little information regarding the signs to look out for. This led her to come up with a solution, making lemons a metaphor, in an attempt to create a simple visual on what breast cancer could look and feel like.

With lemons in egg bozes, Beaumont was able to show a playful and friendly image of what is known to be a terrible disease. Her photo has especially been helpful for those who are uncomfortable talking or looking at their breasts -- and even those with little literacy can understand the dilemma that they are in.

Her campaign was said to be used to educate people in the U.S., Spain, Turkey and Lebanon. It has now been translated to over 16 languages. Despite being in existence since 2003, the photo once again made its way around the Internet through Chieze's post.

For those who want to learn more about breast cancer, the website for Worldwide Breast Cancer provides easy-to-understand guide and photos, and even downloadable pamphlets, to help raise awareness of the disease.

