Updated Hot Tags NASA Moon ISS international space station China

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Red Hot Chili Peppers (Spice, Not Band) Could Lead To Longer Life, Study Says

Brooke James
First Posted: Jan 16, 2017 03:11 AM EST
Chili Pepper
Chili peppers may have a certain chemical reaction in human bodies that helps increase lifespan.
(Photo : HealingPowerHour - Dr. Akilah Schäfer/YouTube screenshot)

People who love spicy food are in for good news. A new study said that consumption of hot red chili peppers is associated with a 13 percent reduction in mortality -- or deaths that are due to heart disease or stroke.

The study, published in the journal PLOS One, surveyed a massive number of records and concluded that a significant decrease in mortality is associated with pepper consumption. This conclusion supports that of previous studies that revealed an inverse relationship between consuming spicy food and mortality, recommending further studies to help investigate the benefits of other spices.

In 2015, Forbes reported that researchers from Harvard's TH Chan School of Public Health and the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences reported that eating spicy food one or two days per week can reduce the risk of overall mortality by up to 10 percent.

News Australia noted that it is unclear why chili could delay death. But researchers believe that capsaicin, which is a component of chili peppers, can affect the receptor -- Transient Receptor Potential -- channels of the human body. Some TRP channels are believed to behave like microscopic thermometers and can sense hot and cold. Such receptors are believed to be activated by molecules that are found in various spices such as chili, pepper and even wasabi.

The study also noted that those who do regularly consume hot chili tended to be "younger, male, white, Mexican-American, married, and to smoke cigarettes, drink alcohol, and consume more vegetables and meats."

Authors Mustafa Chopan and Benjamin Littenberg concluded that chili peppers are believed to play a role in cellular and molecular mechanisms that actually prevent obesity and regulate coronary blood flow. Chopan said, "Because our study adds to previous findings, chilli pepper -- or even spicy food -- consumption may become a dietary recommendation and/or fuel further research in the form of clinical trials."

Tagschili, red chili, human lifespan

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

ISS Astronauts Enjoy Food Prepared By High School Students

Watch Out Salmon Lovers; Tapeworms Now Identified In US Salmon

Viral Photo Shows Breast Cancer Through Lemons

Red Hot Chili Peppers (Spice, Not Band) Could Lead To Longer Life, Study Says

Children Are More Likely To Gain Weight If Their Parents Considered Them To Be O...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Salmon

Watch Out Salmon Lovers; Tapeworms Now Identified In US Salmon
Sea Monster

Turns Out The Alleged Sea Monster Was Not A Monster At All
Lemons

Viral Photo Shows Breast Cancer Through Lemons
Frgaments Of An Exploded Star

The Mysterious Dimming And Behavior Of 'Tabby's Star' Finally Understood

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. The Mysterious Dimming And Behavior Of 'Tabby's Star' Finally Understood
  2. Eating Too Much Red Meat Would Likely Have Greater Risk Of Gut Disorder In Men
  3. Japanese Mini Rocket Launch Delayed Due To Bad Weather
  1. Asteroid Hunters Worried About NASA’s NEOCam Launch
  2. A New Massive 'Hot Jupiter' Exoplanet Discovered Orbiting Near A Variable Star
  3. Giant Impact Theory May Not Be Entirely True, Study Suggests
  4. China Begins Building Highest-Altitude Gravitational Wave Telescopes In Tibet
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Urban Area

ISU Research: A Change Of Urban Population Density Will Impact The Future Building Energy Use
Chili Pepper

Red Hot Chili Peppers (Spice, Not Band) Could Lead To Longer Life, Study Says
Frozen Fish

A Disturbing Wall Of Frozen Fish Spotted On Lake Andes
JAXA's Mini Rocket Crashed Into Ocean

The Jinx Continues: Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Mini Rocket Crashed Into Ocean
Real Time Analytics