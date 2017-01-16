Updated Hot Tags NASA Moon ISS international space station China

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Asteroid Hunters Worried About NASA’s NEOCam Launch

Brooke James
First Posted: Jan 16, 2017 02:58 AM EST
Near-Earth Asteroid
NEOCam will not launch, although it got additional funding for next year.
(Photo : Star Staff/YouTube screenshot)

NASA's Discovery Program recently announced that two new missions will fly by eight asteroids after they are launched in the 2020s. However, a more difficult news comes for the program's competitors, among them the NEOCam, an asteroid-hunting mission that did not make the cut but will continue to receive additional funding for next year.

NEOCam, or the Near-Earth Object Camera, was made to search for asteroids in infrared wavelengths at the L1 point, which is a stable, gravitational region between the Earth and the Sun. Space.com noted that the B612 Foundation, a nonprofit organization, focused on protecting Earth against dangerous asteroids and also noted that it was disappointed that the mission was not chosen.

In a statement, the foundation said, "We urge the new administration to direct NASA or another involved agency to fund an asteroid-hunting infrared space telescope through an open solicitation rather than a science mission competition (e.g. Discovery), since the primary purpose would be for planetary defense and space development."

B612's claims have roots. In 2005, NASA was directed by congress to find asteroids that are at least 140 meters in diameter by the year 2020, and the agency is already said to be behind on the search. NEOCam was supposed to be able to find two thirds of this asteroid population within four years from its launch. Still, not all is lost as B612 is said to be working on a separate asteroid-hunting telescope, called Sentinel.

The Sentinel is supposed to orbit the Sun in the same orbit as Venus. Also, the telescope should be able to locate objects as small as 40 meters in size, although this is still about the same size as the one that flattened a Siberian forest in 1908.

Meanwhile, NASA itself is already looking for similar asteroids through its own Near-Earth Object program called NEOWISE, which is expected to finish its own operations later this year, when its orbit brings it to an area with too much sunlight for such surveys and observations.

TagsAsteroid, NASA, B612 Foundation, NEOCam, Sentinel, NEOWISE

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

NASA Planetary Missions: Investigations For Five Future Plans Selected

Liquid Crystal Lenses to Make Phones More Efficient

NASA's Asteroid Tracking System Seeks Hazardous Near-Earth Objects, Passing Crit...

NASA's 'Planetary Defenders' Meeting This Week

Moon Express Is All Set To Win The Google Lunar XPrize And Then Some

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Salmon

Watch Out Salmon Lovers; Tapeworms Now Identified In US Salmon
Sea Monster

Turns Out The Alleged Sea Monster Was Not A Monster At All
Lemons

Viral Photo Shows Breast Cancer Through Lemons
Frgaments Of An Exploded Star

The Mysterious Dimming And Behavior Of 'Tabby's Star' Finally Understood

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. The Mysterious Dimming And Behavior Of 'Tabby's Star' Finally Understood
  2. Eating Too Much Red Meat Would Likely Have Greater Risk Of Gut Disorder In Men
  3. Japanese Mini Rocket Launch Delayed Due To Bad Weather
  1. A New Massive 'Hot Jupiter' Exoplanet Discovered Orbiting Near A Variable Star
  2. China Begins Building Highest-Altitude Gravitational Wave Telescopes In Tibet
  3. Asteroid Hunters Worried About NASA’s NEOCam Launch
  4. Red Hot Chili Peppers (Spice, Not Band) Could Lead To Longer Life, Study Says
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Urban Area

ISU Research: A Change Of Urban Population Density Will Impact The Future Building Energy Use
Chili Pepper

Red Hot Chili Peppers (Spice, Not Band) Could Lead To Longer Life, Study Says
Frozen Fish

A Disturbing Wall Of Frozen Fish Spotted On Lake Andes
JAXA's Mini Rocket Crashed Into Ocean

The Jinx Continues: Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Mini Rocket Crashed Into Ocean
Real Time Analytics