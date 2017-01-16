Updated Hot Tags NASA Moon ISS international space station Elon Musk

Turns Out The Alleged Sea Monster Was Not A Monster At All

Tripti
First Posted: Jan 16, 2017 03:30 AM EST
Sea Monster
The identity of the mysterious sea monster washed ashore from the Sea of Tywyn is revealed by a scientist. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : Hybrid Librarian/YouTube screenshot)

The news of a strange-looking sea monster that was spotted by a beach comber named Mike Arnold, near the Sea of Tywyn, surfaced a few days ago. Mike was holidaying in the nearby area when he found the strange specimen.

Mike Arnold decided to take the sea monster home with him and has been trying to identify it since then. When he failed to do so, he posted the picture of the alien sea object on Cambrian News and requested experts across the world to give their opinions.

Many assumptions were made. But finally, the mystery was resolved after Dr. David Wilcockson, an aquatic biologist, working as a senior lecturer at Aberystwyth University, came up with the most scientific and logical explanation to the anomaly.

Dr. Wilcockson told Cambrian News, "The image shows the abdomen of a large female crab, probably the spider crab (Maja squinado), which is common locally."

He explained that these animals like all other crab species moult during their growing phase. The old shells shed by them usually break up into pieces and are washed ashore during high tides. He put rest to all false assumptions by saying that, "I'm sorry the find is not more exciting or novel!"

The human nature is such that it dwells on the idea of finding something new and previously unexplored in the realms of nature. This propels the notion of exploration of the world, under and over the seas as well as beyond the sky.

The key to making scientifically valid discoveries is trying to explore the logical and evidential aspects of every find before concluding it as the thing humans expect it to be. Scientists call it pareidolia, which tricks the brain to see what it expects to find in a picture or scenario.

Though the incidence of previously unknown and bizarre appearing sea monsters is not uncommon, scientists say that most of these marine species are either rare fishes or deep sea dwellers or those species that are on the verge of extinction.

