Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change spacex Earth Moon

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Smoking Could Kill 8 Million People A Year By 2030, WHO Says

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jan 14, 2017 02:26 AM EST
Smoking
WHO reports that smoking could increase the number of deaths from 6 million to 8 million a year by 2030.
(Photo : Dan Kitwood/GettyImages)

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. National Cancer projected that smoking could kill 8 million people a year by 2030. This is based on the study conducted by both organizations.

The study indicates that the number of tobacco-related deaths is projected to increase from about 6 million deaths annually to about 8 million annually by 2030, with over 80 percent of these occurring in LMICs (low-and-middle-income countries). It is also stated that smoking costs the global economy more than $1 trillion a year. This outweighs the global revenues from tobacco taxes, in which the WHO estimated it to be about $269 billion in 2013 to 2014, according to Huffington Post.

The number of smokers globally is rising and alarming. The health experts said that tobacco use is the single biggest preventable cause of death globally.

In a 688-page report of the study, it stated that the economic costs are expected to continue to rise, and although governments have the tools to lessen tobacco use and associated deaths, most have fallen far short of using those tools effectively. "Government fears that tobacco control will have an adverse economic impact are not justified by the evidence. The science is clear; the time for action is now."

To reduce tobacco use, there are some policies such as hiking tobacco taxes and prices and comprehensive smoke-free policies that are implemented. Some also ban tobacco company marketing and disseminate pictorial warning labels. According to the WHO, the governments have spent less than $1 billion on tobacco control in 2013 to 2014.

Centers for Disease and Control Prevention reports that cigarette smoking causes over 480,000 deaths a year in the United States. It also causes about 90 percent of all lung cancer deaths in men and women. In fact, more women die from lung cancer a year than from breast cancer. Cigarette smoking is very harmful to the body as it harms almost all the organs of the body. This triggers many diseases and jeopardizes the health of the smokers. It is advisable to quit smoking that could lower the risk for smoking-related diseases and can add years to life.

TagsSmoking, WHO, U.S. National Cancer, tobacco taxes, number of deaths

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Eating Too Much Red Meat Would Likely Have Greater Risk Of Gut Disorder In Men

A Man Dubbed As 'Tree Man' Gets Successful Surgery, Could Now Hold His Child

Health Alert: Two New Virus Tropical Disease-Carrying Mosquitoes Uncovered In Fl...

The New Marijuana-Related Illness Increases In States That Legalize The Use Of C...

Mesentery: New Organ In The Human Body Discovered

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Drone

US Military Launches 103 Micro-Drones From Fighter Jets In California
Tooth Filling

Drug For Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment Might Replace Tooth Filling Dental Procedure
800-Year-Old Troy City Skeleton

800-Year-Old Troy City Skeleton Provides A Sneak Peek Into The Past
SpaceX Rocket

SpaceX Launch Still Delayed Over Bad Weather

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Veteran Astronauts Michael Baker And Mike Fossum Retire From NASA
  2. Eating Too Much Red Meat Would Likely Have Greater Risk Of Gut Disorder In Men
  3. 800-Year-Old Troy City Skeleton Provides A Sneak Peek Into The Past
  1. Mysterious Planet Nine Could Be A 'Rogue' World Captured By The Solar System
  2. Beautiful Photo Captures Colliding Galaxies
  3. Do Aliens Believe In God? Alien Expert Finds 'Jesus-Like Face' In NASA's Mars Photos
  4. Smoking Could Kill 8 Million People A Year By 2030, WHO Says
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

First Zero-Emission Water Taxi Is Demonstrated In San Francisco

Energy Observer: Zero-Emission Boat Will Start A 6-Year Trip Around The World
Chimps Know How To Avoid Inbreeding Depression

Chimps Know How To Avoid Inbreeding Depression
Vampire Bat

Vampire Bats Live Up To Their Name By Feasting On Humans
Wrigley’s Chewing Gum

Wrigley’s Spearmint Chewing Gum Is Highly Effective In Treating Post-Surgery Nausea
Real Time Analytics