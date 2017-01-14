Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change spacex Earth Moon

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

A New Massive 'Hot Jupiter' Exoplanet Discovered Orbiting Near A Variable Star

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jan 14, 2017 02:16 AM EST
Hubble Observes An Evaporating Planet
Astronomers spotted a new massive "hot Jupiter" near a variable star that is about 66 percent bigger than the planet Jupiter. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : Alfred Vidal-Madjar/ESA/NASA/Getty Images)

A new massive "hot Jupiter" exoplanet has been detected orbiting a nearby T Tauri star, also referred to as TAP 26. It is named as TAP 26 b by the astronomers.

The findings of the discovery were published on arXiv.org on Jan. 6, 2017. The discovered exoplanet is about 66 percent more massive than the gaseous planet, Jupiter, and is found orbiting its parent star every 10 days.

The researchers report the detection of a hot Jupiter around TAP 26 using three different methods. These include two using Zeeman-Doppler Imaging (ZDI) and one Gaussian-Process regression (GPR), with a false-alarm probability smaller than 6 10-4.

Phys.org reports that the new "hot Jupiter" has a mass of 1.66 Jupiter masses. It orbits its parent star at almost 0.1 AU. It was classified as a "hot Jupiter" because of its short orbital period.

The researchers also developed surface brightness and magnetic maps of the host star, TAP 26. It shows the visibility of cool spots and warm places totaling up to 12 percent of the stellar surface. They discovered that the temperature of the host star is about 4, 620 K and its maximum V magnitude is equal to 12.16. The team also assume that TAP 26 degenerated its accretion disc the earliest, and its magnetic field began to evolve into a complex topology.

Hot Jupiters, also referred to as roaster planets or Pegasean planets, are exoplanets that have short orbital radii and orbit closely to their parent star. They are physically like Jupiter, which is a gaseous planet. Therefore, these "hot Jupiters" are gas giant planets. They also have high surface temperatures. One of the known "hot Jupiters" that was discovered in 1995 was the 51 Pegasi b, which was the first extrasolar planet orbiting a Sun-like star.

TagsHot Jupiter, Exoplanet, Jupiter, gaseous planet, Tap 26, Tap 26 b, T Tauri Star

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Huygens Spacecraft Uncovered Surprising Discoveries On Saturn's Hazy Moon, Titan

Veteran Astronauts Michael Baker And Mike Fossum Retire From NASA

Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter Captures A Stunning Image Of The Planet Earth And Th...

China's Kuaizhou-1A Rocket Successfully Launches Three Satellites In Space

Supermassive Black Holes Spotted Hiding Near The Milky Way

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Drone

US Military Launches 103 Micro-Drones From Fighter Jets In California
Tooth Filling

Drug For Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment Might Replace Tooth Filling Dental Procedure
800-Year-Old Troy City Skeleton

800-Year-Old Troy City Skeleton Provides A Sneak Peek Into The Past
SpaceX Rocket

SpaceX Launch Still Delayed Over Bad Weather

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Veteran Astronauts Michael Baker And Mike Fossum Retire From NASA
  2. Eating Too Much Red Meat Would Likely Have Greater Risk Of Gut Disorder In Men
  3. 800-Year-Old Troy City Skeleton Provides A Sneak Peek Into The Past
  1. Mysterious Planet Nine Could Be A 'Rogue' World Captured By The Solar System
  2. Beautiful Photo Captures Colliding Galaxies
  3. Do Aliens Believe In God? Alien Expert Finds 'Jesus-Like Face' In NASA's Mars Photos
  4. Smoking Could Kill 8 Million People A Year By 2030, WHO Says
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

First Zero-Emission Water Taxi Is Demonstrated In San Francisco

Energy Observer: Zero-Emission Boat Will Start A 6-Year Trip Around The World
Chimps Know How To Avoid Inbreeding Depression

Chimps Know How To Avoid Inbreeding Depression
Vampire Bat

Vampire Bats Live Up To Their Name By Feasting On Humans
Wrigley’s Chewing Gum

Wrigley’s Spearmint Chewing Gum Is Highly Effective In Treating Post-Surgery Nausea
Real Time Analytics