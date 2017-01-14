Rare Ruby Seadragons Spotted For The First Time In The Wild (Video)

A sea dragon, a kind of sea horse, swims at the new 'Berlin Dragon Castle' exhibit of underwater creatures at Sea Life Berlin on March 31, 2009 in Berlin, Germany. The temporary exhibit, which will stay for a year, shows creatures with a dragon theme. (Image for representation only. Please see the actual image of the ruby seadragon in the video below.)

Researchers have spotted two elusive ruby seadragons in the waters off Western Australia in the Recherche Archipelago. They have observed the ruby seadragons and captured them in a film for about 30 minutes.

The team used a small remotely operated vehicle (ROV). After waiting for several days, the researchers have seen the rare fish at a depth of more than 160 feet (50 meters).

Josefin Stiller, a marine biologist with Scripps Oceanography and the co-author of the study, described the discovery as quite an amazing moment. He said that it never occurred to him that a seadragon could lack appendages because they are characterized by their beautiful camouflage leaves.

Their observations of the seadragons could aid the scientists in comprehending the unique species' anatomy, behavior and habitat. The researchers said that the ruby seadragon likely lost its leaf-like appendages through evolution. They further said that the ruby color of the seadragon might be an evolutionary trait, as camouflage in the deeper, dimly lit water, according to Live Science.

The team also discovered that the ruby seadragon they spotted had a prehensile or curled tail. This is just the same with the seahorse and pipefish relatives. In their observations, they said that the ruby seadragons probably use their curled tail to hold on to objects in the high-surge waters in which they are spotted.

The ruby seadragon is a type of marine fish that belongs to the family Syngnathidae, which also includes the seahorses. They could be found on the coast of Western Australia. The ruby seadragon is the third known species of seadragon and the first to be identified in 150 years. It is named after its color, and the researchers that discovered it believe that ruby seadragon is so red because it inhabits in the deeper waters. In the deep waters, the red hues are absorbed more efficiently. Meanwhile, its red color could camouflage them.

