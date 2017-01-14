New Urine Test Could Identify If A Person's Diet Is Healthy

A new urine test is developed that could determine if a person's diet is healthy. (Image for representation only.)

Scientists have developed a new urine test that detects if a person eats a healthy diet. The test gauges biological markers in urine that are created when foods such as vegetables, fruit, fish and meat are broken down by the body.

The study was printed in the journal Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology. It was led by researchers at Imperial College London, Aberystwyth University and Newcastle University. The 5-minute test could also give the indication of how much sugar, fat, protein and fiber the person has eaten, according to Medical Express.

Professor Gary Frost, a senior author of the study from the Department of Medicine at Imperial College London, explained that a major weakness in all nutrition and diet studies is that they have no true measure of what people eat. They rely solely on people reporting their daily diets. On the other hand, 60 percent of people misreport what they eat to some extent. Professor Frost said this new test could be the first independent indicator of the quality of a person's diet.

In the study the researchers conducted, they asked 19 volunteers to follow four different diets. These range from very healthy to very unhealthy based on the World Health Organization dietary guidelines that recommend best diets to avoid having illnesses such as diabetes, obesity and heart disease.

The team collected the participants' urine samples in the morning, afternoon and evening. They examined their urine samples for the various chemical compounds. Some of the compounds suggest that a person has just eaten a food like fish, chicken meat, vegetables or fruits. Meanwhile, other compounds could indicate the person's diet if he or she has eaten food like citrus fruits, grapes or leafy vegetables.

The researchers then developed a model profile of urine compounds based on the results of their tests. This shows if a person is eating a healthy diet that is rich in fruits and vegetables. The model urine profile could also be used for comparison with other person's urine profile to determine how healthy the person's diet is. The scientists are developing further the new urine test as it is now in an initial stage, according to Live Science.

