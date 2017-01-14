Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change spacex Earth Moon

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

SpaceX Update: Falcon 9 Is Back! Relaunch Schedule Is Today

Alex Davis
First Posted: Jan 14, 2017 03:10 AM EST
SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch
Four months after the explosion, SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket is back.
(Photo : Bill Ingalls/NASA/Getty Images)

SpaceX is getting ready for a relaunch. The space company Falcon 9 rocket is going to launch again after its controversial explosion late last year. The take-off, however, is experiencing a postponement for five days due to bad weather at the company's California launch site.

Not earlier than Jan. 14, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is set for a relaunch after it exploded last September. The company's representative announced the delay on Twitter on Jan. 8. During that time, the space company was supposed to have a target launched date on Monday for the Falcon 9 rocket. It would carry 10 Iridium NEXT satellites into orbit for satellite operator Iridium. The launching is set at California's Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The representative of SpaceX wrote on Twitter that, "Launch moving due to high winds and rains at Vandenberg. Other range conflicts this week results in next available launch date being Jan 14."

As many could remember, SpaceX Falcon 9 last Sep.1 exploded while carrying another commercial satellite, Israel's Amos-6 communications satellite. The explosion happened during the routine pre-launch test at the company's launchpad at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

Space.com reported that, in a statement last Jan. 2, the representatives of SpaceX said that the explosion happened when the aluminum liner of a composite overwrapped helium tank inside the Falcon 9 rocket's upper stage liquid oxygen tank buckled.

The buckling allowed liquid oxygen propellant to pool between the aluminum liner and carbon overwrap covering. The pooling propellant ignited, and it resulted in a breach in the helium tank and led to the loss of the Falcon 9 rocket on the pad. Thus, the space company has modified its helium-loading process to avoid similar problems in the future.

As follows, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a launch license to SpaceX for its upcoming Falcon 9 mission on Jan. 6. The announcement happens a day after SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced via Twitter the success of Falcon 9 engine static firing at its launchpad, a standard SpaceX test performed before each of the Falcon 9 mission.

Thus, SpaceFlight Now reported that the company said, "Iridium supports SpaceX's announcement today to extend the first Iridium Next launch date into early January, in order to help ensure a successful mission. We remain as confident as ever in their ability to safely deliver our satellites into low Earth orbit."

Tagsspacex, SpaceX Falcon 9 update, Falcon 9, Elon Musk

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Moon Particles Levitate; NASA Answers Why

Space Taxi: NASA Awards SpaceX And Boeing To Send Astronauts To ISS; Number Of T...

NASA: Astronomers Will Be Allowed To Explore Details Of Some Of The Agency's Hid...

Alleged 'Alien Call' That Baffled Scientists Has Been Traced To Its Origin After...

Power System Of The ISS Will Get An Update; Crucial Spacewalk Will Be Conducted

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch

SpaceX Update: Falcon 9 Is Back! Relaunch Schedule Is Today
Exocomet

Exocomets Found Diving Toward Young Star
Cassini Spacecraft Reveals Titan Surface Details

Huygens Spacecraft Uncovered Surprising Discoveries On Saturn's Hazy Moon, Titan
Earth Missed An Asteroid Collision

Really Close Call: Earth Missed An Asteroid Collision By 119,500 Miles

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Veteran Astronauts Michael Baker And Mike Fossum Retire From NASA
  2. Do Aliens Believe In God? Alien Expert Finds 'Jesus-Like Face' In NASA's Mars Photos
  3. Beautiful Photo Captures Colliding Galaxies
  1. 800-Year-Old Troy City Skeleton Provides A Sneak Peek Into The Past
  2. Mark Hamill Proud Of New Primate Species, But 'Simian Skywalker' Already Endangered
  3. Mysterious Planet Nine Could Be A 'Rogue' World Captured By The Solar System
  4. Eating Too Much Red Meat Would Likely Have Greater Risk Of Gut Disorder In Men
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Sea Corals And Sea Urchins

Sea Urchins And Parrotfish Can Save The Caribbean's Coral Reef From Algae, New Research Suggests
Why Menopause Occurs In Humans And Killer Whales?

Why Menopause Occurs In Humans And Killer Whales?
Chinese Students Attend Summer Camp For Overweight Kids

Children Are More Likely To Gain Weight If Their Parents Considered Them To Be Overweight, Study Suggests
Living Dragons At 'Berlin Dragon Castle'

Rare Ruby Seadragons Spotted For The First Time In The Wild (Video)
Real Time Analytics