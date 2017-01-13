Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Earth Moon spacex

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Chimps Know How To Avoid Inbreeding Depression

Tripti
First Posted: Jan 13, 2017 03:20 AM EST
Chimps Know How To Avoid Inbreeding Depression
They may sleep around a lot but they make baby chimps only with their genetic opposites.
(Photo : FORA.tv/YouTube screenshot)

The consequences of inbreeding depression in humans or any other animals are severe and catastrophic for the survival of the whole population. Somehow chimps know that, too.

A recent study suggests that they choose genetically dissimilar chimps to reproduce. More importantly, the likelihood of conceiving is also considerably high with genetically dissimilar partners as compared to the partners made within the same family or families of siblings.

Humans prefer to choose their partners with similar genetic makeup, a practice known as assortative mating. It is believed that it will help in passing desirable traits to their offspring. But on the flip side, it also leads to the passage of harmful traits to their offspring. In the absence of different alleles for the harmful gene copy, the undesirable trait gets concentrated in the entire population and increase the vulnerability of an entire population towards particular pathogens or diseases, ZME Science reported.

Kara Walker, evolutionary anthropology researcher at Duke University, found that chimps that are the closest living relatives of humans follow negative assortative mating and prefer to establish sexual relationships with male chimps that are genetically different and unrelated.

Kara Walker and her team of researchers studied the mating patterns of 150 adult chimps living in Gombe National Park, Tanzania. The DNA samples from the study group of chimps were comparatively analyzed for the presence or absence of around 8 to 11 genetically variable sites, to estimate the genetic similarity or dissimilarity between mated pair of chimps.

Laboratory Equipment reported that the results of the study were published online in the Royal Society Open Science journal. These suggest that though chimps get down with different partners, every time it happens does not lead to offspring production. The female chimps conceive when mated with genetically dissimilar male chimps. This may be the reason why adolescent female chimps leave their family tree in search of different families where they can establish sexual relationships with male chimps and produce baby chimps. Researchers believe that this behavior is due to their inherent knowledge of the possible consequences of inbreeding depression.

TagsDNA analysis, sexual intercourse, Offspring

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Mass Campaigning For Truvada; HIV Prevention Drug Is The Last Hope For Gilead

Social Stigma Prevents Use Of HIV Prevention Medicines In The US And UK, Study S...

Zika Risk In US Mapped By Centers For Disease Control And Prevention

Regular Penile-Vaginal Sexual Intercourse (PVI) Can Boost Memory In Females, Who...

Chimps Know How To Avoid Inbreeding Depression

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Drone

US Military Launches 103 Micro-Drones From Fighter Jets In California
Tooth Filling

Drug For Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment Might Replace Tooth Filling Dental Procedure
800-Year-Old Troy City Skeleton

800-Year-Old Troy City Skeleton Provides A Sneak Peek Into The Past
SpaceX Rocket

SpaceX Launch Still Delayed Over Bad Weather

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Health Alert: Two New Virus Tropical Disease-Carrying Mosquitoes Uncovered In Florida
  2. Solar Storms Cause Sparks And Melt Soil On The Moon, NASA Says
  3. Eating Too Much Red Meat Would Likely Have Greater Risk Of Gut Disorder In Men
  1. Supermassive Black Holes Spotted Hiding Near The Milky Way
  2. SpaceX Launch Still Delayed Over Bad Weather
  3. Incoming Fart! Milky Way Galaxy's Black Hole Could Be Firing Out Planet-Size Gas Balls
  4. Do Aliens Believe In God? Alien Expert Finds 'Jesus-Like Face' In NASA's Mars Photos
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

First Zero-Emission Water Taxi Is Demonstrated In San Francisco

Energy Observer: Zero-Emission Boat Will Start A 6-Year Trip Around The World
Chimps Know How To Avoid Inbreeding Depression

Chimps Know How To Avoid Inbreeding Depression
Vampire Bat

Vampire Bats Live Up To Their Name By Feasting On Humans
Wrigley’s Chewing Gum

Wrigley’s Spearmint Chewing Gum Is Highly Effective In Treating Post-Surgery Nausea
Real Time Analytics