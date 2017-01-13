The Future Of Architecture: The First Ever 3-Mile-High Skyscraper To Be Built With Materials From Self-Cleaning Coating Technology

Architects and designers have designed a futuristic 3-mile-high skyscraper that will be made from self-cleaning coated materials that eat smog and 3D printed materials. (Image for representation only. Please see actual image below.)

A materials science company known as Arconic has conceptualized a 3-mile-high skyscraper that will be built from materials that have specifications of active, self-cleaning coating technology, energy-efficient protective framing technology and 3D printed materials. The skyscraper could be coated with materials that eat smog and it has retractable balconies.

Sherri McCleary, one of Arconic's chief materials scientists, said that one of the most exciting and immediate projects is the EcoClean. This project refers to a special coating that helps buildings self-clean and purifies the surrounding air. She further said that it was first released in 2011 and offers several benefits over traditional pane glass windows. She added that the functional coating provides aesthetics, it provides maintenance benefits and it also provides a benefit to the surrounding environment by reducing the content of pollutants around it.

3Ders reports that the designers have envisioned the skyscraper as futuristic. They incorporate in their design a motorized window that converts into an all-glass balcony in under a minute. They named this design a "Bloomframe."

The company wants to make use and invest in flexible components that could make the structure more than just static giants rather than constructing separate windows and ledges, which could be costly. Arconic has been displaying and showing this technology around the world and could hit the market in the future.

Arconic is into manufacturing and specifying 3D printed materials, too. It stated that skyscrapers built from 3D printed materials could stretch more than 3 miles to the sky.

McCleary said that they are looking at optimizing the materials that can be 3D printed to give more and more options to designers and architects. Other futuristic designs of the company are ultra-lightweight car bodies, flying cars and aerodynamic airplane wings, according to Independent.

