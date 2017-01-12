Farewell: Legendary 'Pioneer Cabin Tree' Uprooted By A Deadly Storm In California

The giant Sequoia tree also known as Pioneer Cabin Tree in California fell during the heavy storms last Sunday. (Image for representation only. Please see the actual image of the tree below.)

(Photo : David McNew/Getty Images)

The giant sequoia, also referred to as the Pioneer Cabin tree, collapsed during the deadly storm that hit California last Sunday. It was in the Calaveras Big Trees State Park.

Winter storm in California causes iconic Pioneer's Cabin Tree to fall. A tunnel was carved into it 137 years ago. https://t.co/2UoVcnY2Ut pic.twitter.com/O3G1zZHi9V — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) January 9, 2017

The tree was known for its tunnel that could allow the cars to pass through. Jim Allday, a county resident, said that they lost an old friend today. He also posted an image of the supreme tree on his Facebook page. He added that when he went out there, the trail was literally a river and the trail is washed out. Allday saw the tree on the ground, in which the trunk of the tree was splintered heavily at the bottom as shown in the photo he had taken, according to LA Times.

RIP Pioneer Cabin Tree pic.twitter.com/KGs8qODpZ0 — F YEAH CALIFORNIA (@fyeahCalifornia) January 10, 2017

The Calaveras Big Trees Association stated that the storm was just too much for the famed sequoia, which is theorized as over 1,000 years old. Many people share their regrets for the uprooted tree on social media.

Meanwhile, AccuWeather reports that strong winds and heavy rains blasted the northern half of California and western Nevada over the weekend. There were power shortages and about 40,000 lost power in the San Francisco area on Sunday.

In Carmel Valley, California, the residents were forced to evacuate because the water in Carmel River was rising. This was just the same with other rivers and streams such as in Carson River in Nevada. A woman was killed in San Ramon, California, after she was hit by a falling tree. The dangerous flooding will continue into the middle of the week in northern and central California.

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news