Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Earth spacex ISS

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Giant Impact Theory May Not Be Entirely True, Study Suggests

Tripti
First Posted: Jan 12, 2017 02:25 AM EST
Giant Impact Theory May Not Be Entirely True, Study Suggests
The formation of the Moon did not occur the way people thought.
(Photo : SpaceRip/YouTube screenshot)

Scientists have proposed that the Moon that people see today was not formed as suggested by the "giant impact theory." The new hypothesis suggests that several moonlets formed after a series of collision with Earth fused together to form one Moon.

The explosive Moon birth theory was proposed recently by Raluca Rufu, a planetary scientist of Weizman Institute of Science, Israel. Rufu was trying to find an answer for the anomaly that prevails in the giant impact theory.

The theory suggests that millions of years ago, Earth faced a massive collision with a passing planet like a celestial body, most probably the size of Mars. The impact knocked off Earth about 23-degree from its axis, which is still true and blasted off debris into space. The debris cloud led to the formation of Moon, TIME reported.

Computer simulations indicate that, if one giant impact led to the formation of Moon, then the debris cloud from which it was formed should be made up of 70 percent impactor material, i.e., the passing planet like object, and the rest that is 30 percent should be the debris formed from Earth, which does not hold true.

The lunar samples collected during the Apollo landing missions were analyzed on Earth and it was found that the nature and proportion of isotopes of oxygen, titanium and tungsten present in lunar rocks matches with that of the rocks obtained from Earth.

Furthermore, principles of physics also defy the possibility of formation of enough amount of debris required for the formation of the Moon as a result of a single cosmic collision. The study done by Rufu and her team involved running thousands of computer simulations by varying the size of the impactor body and the number of collisions that could have possibly given rise to a Moon like an orbiting celestial body.

Space.com reported that around 20 impacts are required to generate the amount of debris required for the formation of the Moon. "The multiple-impact scenario is a more natural way of explaining the formation of the moon," Rufu said. "In the early stages of the solar system, impacts were very abundant; therefore, it is more natural that several common impactors formed the moon, rather than one special one," she added.

The study made by Raluca Rufu and her team was published in the journal Nature and challenges the previously accepted giant impact theory of formation of the Moon.

TagsMoon, Apollo Mission, Lunar Surface

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Asteroid Collision Can Be Averted By NASA Robots; Technology Under Testing

Google Lunar XPrize News Update: TeamIndus From India Will Help Fellow Competito...

NASA Daily News: Government Intervention In NASA Policy Formation A Big Challeng...

Total Solar Eclipse Will Occur In August 2017, Scientists Gear Up For Studying T...

Space Colony On Mars; 180 Days Mock Test By China Successfully Completed

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Spacewalk

A 6-Hour-Long Spacewalk To Replace The Batteries Of The International Space Station
Emergency Call For Blood Issued By The American Red Cross

Emergency Call For Blood Issued By The American Red Cross As Blood Donations Are Extremely Low In Number
La Vijanera Festival Marks The Beginning Of Longer Days

A Man Dubbed As 'Tree Man' Gets Successful Surgery, Could Now Hold His Child
Outgoing President Barack Obama

This Explains President Barack Obama's Deep Love For Science

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Deepest X-Ray Image By NASA Shows Countless Black Holes
  2. Monster Black Holes Discovered In Nearby Galaxies
  3. Breakthrough Starshot Project Enlists Massive Telescope To Look For Alien Planets
  1. Ethiopia Is Next Country To Launch Satellite Into Orbit
  2. Do Aliens Believe In God? Alien Expert Finds 'Jesus-Like Face' In NASA's Mars Photos
  3. Incoming Fart! Milky Way Galaxy's Black Hole Could Be Firing Out Planet-Size Gas Balls
  4. NASA’s Hubble Telescope Creates Interstellar Map To Aid Future Galactic Travel
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Inside The Steel Making Process

Strongest, Lightest Material On Earth Discovered, 10 Times Sturdier Than Steel
James Webb Space Telescope

James Webb Space Telescope Is The Future Of Space Imaging, Will Start Functioning In 2019
One Of The Intrinsically Brightest Stars In Our Galaxy Appears As The Bright White Dot In The Center

A New Bright Star That Could Appear In The Sky Signifies Balaam's Prophecy Of The Arrival Of The Messiah
Launch To The International Space Station

Ethiopia Is Next Country To Launch Satellite Into Orbit
Real Time Analytics