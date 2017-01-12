Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Earth spacex Mars

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Veteran Astronauts Michael Baker And Mike Fossum Retire From NASA

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jan 12, 2017 02:12 AM EST
NASA Prepares For Launch Of Space Shuttle Discovery
Discovery Astronaut Mike Fossum poses in this NASA photograph. The Discovery is set to launch from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida in July 1, 2006.

(Photo : NASA/Getty Images)

Two veteran astronauts, Michael Baker and Mike Fossum, have retired from NASA on Jan. 7. Both astronauts will work in a private sector.

Mike Fossum was employed by NASA as a Systems Engineer in January 1993. He was then chosen to represent the Flight Crew Operations Directorate in redesigning the International Space Station (ISS) later in 1993. He also became a Flight Test Engineer on the X-38, which is a prototype crew escape vehicle for the ISS, in 1997.

Brian Kelly, the director of Flight Operations at NASA's Johnson Space Center, said that Mike Fossum has been a personal friend for over two decades. He further said that his outstanding service to America and NASA has prepared him well for whatever challenges lie ahead. Brian Kelly wishes him and his wonderful family all the best.

Meanwhile, Michael Baker was a part of the team for the redesigning, modification and improvements of the Shuttle Landing and Deceleration Systems in NASA from January 1986 to December 1987. He was also assigned to the Shuttle Avionics Integration Laboratory.

Michael Baker piloted the space shuttle Atlantis for STS-43, which was his first flight in 1991. Then, he piloted STS-52 in 1992 followed by two missions that include STS-68 in 1994 and STS-81 in 1997. Michael Baker spent about 965 hours in space, according to NASAMichael Baker was also involved in NASA operations in Russia and Kazakhstan, in which he had many trips.

Brian Kelly said that it is hard to image NASA operations in Russia and Kazakhstan without Michael Baker. He further said that Baker has been a part of their work there since the International Space Station came into being. He added that Baker will be missed, but they wish him well in his next endeavor.

TagsNASA, Astronauts, Michael Baker, Mike Fossum, Brian Kelly

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter Captures A Stunning Image Of The Planet Earth And Th...

China's Kuaizhou-1A Rocket Successfully Launches Three Satellites In Space

Supermassive Black Holes Spotted Hiding Near The Milky Way

New Technology Developed To Speed The Search For Alien Life On Other Planets

Unlocking The Strange 'Snakeskin' Terrain Of The Dwarf Planet Pluto

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Spacewalk

A 6-Hour-Long Spacewalk To Replace The Batteries Of The International Space Station
Emergency Call For Blood Issued By The American Red Cross

Emergency Call For Blood Issued By The American Red Cross As Blood Donations Are Extremely Low In Number
La Vijanera Festival Marks The Beginning Of Longer Days

A Man Dubbed As 'Tree Man' Gets Successful Surgery, Could Now Hold His Child
Outgoing President Barack Obama

This Explains President Barack Obama's Deep Love For Science

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Deepest X-Ray Image By NASA Shows Countless Black Holes
  2. Monster Black Holes Discovered In Nearby Galaxies
  3. Breakthrough Starshot Project Enlists Massive Telescope To Look For Alien Planets
  1. Ethiopia Is Next Country To Launch Satellite Into Orbit
  2. Do Aliens Believe In God? Alien Expert Finds 'Jesus-Like Face' In NASA's Mars Photos
  3. Incoming Fart! Milky Way Galaxy's Black Hole Could Be Firing Out Planet-Size Gas Balls
  4. NASA’s Hubble Telescope Creates Interstellar Map To Aid Future Galactic Travel
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Inside The Steel Making Process

Strongest, Lightest Material On Earth Discovered, 10 Times Sturdier Than Steel
James Webb Space Telescope

James Webb Space Telescope Is The Future Of Space Imaging, Will Start Functioning In 2019
One Of The Intrinsically Brightest Stars In Our Galaxy Appears As The Bright White Dot In The Center

A New Bright Star That Could Appear In The Sky Signifies Balaam's Prophecy Of The Arrival Of The Messiah
Launch To The International Space Station

Ethiopia Is Next Country To Launch Satellite Into Orbit
Real Time Analytics