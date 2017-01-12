Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Earth spacex ISS

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

800-Year-Old Troy City Skeleton Provides A Sneak Peek Into The Past

Tripti
First Posted: Jan 12, 2017 02:01 AM EST
800-Year-Old Troy City Skeleton
The skeleton of a 30-year-old pregnant woman indicates sepsis as the cause of death.
(Photo : Providence/YouTube screenshot)

Researchers unearthed the skeleton of a Byzantine pregnant woman, from what is believed to be the part of the ancient city of Troy. The genomic analysis of the bone samples indicated the presence of bacterial genomes belonging to Staphylococcus saprophyticus and Gardnerella vaginalis, which led to the speculation that the woman must have succumbed to bacterial sepsis.

The skeleton is estimated to be 800 years old, buried in a grave that is lined with stones on both its sides. Henrike Kiesewetter, archaeologist in the Project Troia at Tüebingen University, while curating the skeleton observed the presence of two strawberry-shaped calcified nodules near her rib cage.

Pioneer researcher Caitlin Pepperell, assistant professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said, "Calcification made little tiny suitcases of DNA and transported it across an 800-year timespan."

The nodules were further analyzed by experts and indicated the presence of "ghost cells" containing the genetic material of the bacterial strains, Fox News reported.

Hendrik Poinar, scientist at the McMaster University's Ancient DNA Centre, said, "Amazingly, these samples yielded enough DNA to fully reconstruct the genomes of two species of bacteria, Staphylococcus saprophyticus and Gardnerella vaginalis, which infected the woman and likely led to her death."

The researchers were also able to find out the age and the sex of the unborn fetus of the dead woman. The researchers said that the woman must have been around 30 years old and she was pregnant with a boy when she contracted the bacterial infection and died.

University of Wisconsin-Madison News stated that the skeleton's bone structure indicated her hard-agrarian lifestyle. The study was published in eLIFE journal and states that Staphylococcus saprophyticus is a strain that lived in livestock animals in the ancient past and jumped to humans during the time when human population started to cohabitate with these animals.

Pepperell said, "The strain from Troy belongs to a lineage that is not commonly associated with human disease in the modern world." She also added, "We speculate that human infections in the ancient world were acquired from a pool of bacteria that moved readily between humans, livestock and the environment."

Tagsarcheology, Bacterial Infection, Staphylococcus aureus

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

90-Million-Year-Old Dolphin-Like Reptile Fossil Discovered In Texas

Did Neanderthals Believe In God?

Ancient Wind God Temple Unearthed Beneath The Supermarket

Decrease In Bone Density May Be An Early Sign Of Alzheimer's Disease

Amelia Earhart Bones Shed Light On Her Final Chapter, She Went Out As A Heroic C...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Spacewalk

A 6-Hour-Long Spacewalk To Replace The Batteries Of The International Space Station
Emergency Call For Blood Issued By The American Red Cross

Emergency Call For Blood Issued By The American Red Cross As Blood Donations Are Extremely Low In Number
La Vijanera Festival Marks The Beginning Of Longer Days

A Man Dubbed As 'Tree Man' Gets Successful Surgery, Could Now Hold His Child
Outgoing President Barack Obama

This Explains President Barack Obama's Deep Love For Science

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Deepest X-Ray Image By NASA Shows Countless Black Holes
  2. Monster Black Holes Discovered In Nearby Galaxies
  3. Breakthrough Starshot Project Enlists Massive Telescope To Look For Alien Planets
  1. Ethiopia Is Next Country To Launch Satellite Into Orbit
  2. Do Aliens Believe In God? Alien Expert Finds 'Jesus-Like Face' In NASA's Mars Photos
  3. Incoming Fart! Milky Way Galaxy's Black Hole Could Be Firing Out Planet-Size Gas Balls
  4. NASA’s Hubble Telescope Creates Interstellar Map To Aid Future Galactic Travel
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Inside The Steel Making Process

Strongest, Lightest Material On Earth Discovered, 10 Times Sturdier Than Steel
James Webb Space Telescope

James Webb Space Telescope Is The Future Of Space Imaging, Will Start Functioning In 2019
One Of The Intrinsically Brightest Stars In Our Galaxy Appears As The Bright White Dot In The Center

A New Bright Star That Could Appear In The Sky Signifies Balaam's Prophecy Of The Arrival Of The Messiah
Launch To The International Space Station

Ethiopia Is Next Country To Launch Satellite Into Orbit
Real Time Analytics