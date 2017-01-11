Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Earth Mars international space station

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Strange Shadow Around Star May Be Newborn Planet

Brooke James
First Posted: Jan 11, 2017 04:30 AM EST
TW Hydrae
Scientists may now have a way to detect newborn planets.
(Photo : European Southern Observatory (ESO)/YouTube screenshot)

New alien planets may just have been found by astronomers as they discover a bizarre shadow that was cast on the dust and gas surrounding a young star called TW Hydrae.

The bizarre shadow is noted by Space.com as a likely evidence of an unseen exoplanet orbiting within the disk. The research team noticed its presence after analyzing 18 years' worth of observations of the star, which is said to be around 8 million years old and is located around 192 lightyears away from Earth, in the Hydra constellation.

Images taken by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope showed that the shadow can be seen rotating around the 41-billion-mile wide disk once every 16 years. John Debes, the lead author of the study from Space Telescope science Institute in Baltimore, said in a statement that this look at the disk, which is said to have a lot of images over the years, can give scientists hope that the shadow phenomenon can be common in young stellar systems.

Unseen exoplanets can be best explained for the shadow, but not the alien world itself. According to Debes and his colleagues, it may actually be the planet's gravity that has twisted and tilted the inner portion of the gas disk, blocking starlight that is headed toward its outer parts. The discovery, despite its uniqueness, offers so much more: a way to hunt for planets and find out what is happening to a nearby star in a disk of gas and dust, for instance.

Debes himself noted that it is surprising how much people can learn by studying the disk's outer region and by measuring motion and location, and even the behavior of the mere shadows. "This study shows us that even these large disks, whose inner regions are unobservable, are still dynamic, or changing in detectable ways which we didn't imagine," he said.

TagsNewborn Planet, Hydra constellation, tw hydrae

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

NASA To Send Probe For Jupiter’s Mysterious Asteroids

Mars Exploration Opportunity Heads Toward 2017 And Its 13th Anniversary

Strange Shadow Around Star May Be Newborn Planet

New NASA Mission Could Solve Mystery Of Water On Asteroid ‘Psyche’

Mysterious Planet Nine Could Be A 'Rogue' World Captured By The Solar System

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Moon

Solar Storms Cause Sparks And Melt Soil On The Moon, NASA Says
Lucy Will Be Ready By 2021

Lucy Will Be Ready By 2021; NASA's Discovery Program To Study The Trojan Asteroids
3D-Printed Prosthetic Arm Developed In Japan

3D-Printed Medical Supplies In Space Now Possible
China Launches Shenzhou X

China's Kuaizhou-1A Rocket Successfully Launches Three Satellites In Space

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Monster Black Holes Discovered In Nearby Galaxies
  2. Breakthrough Starshot Project Enlists Massive Telescope To Look For Alien Planets
  3. Deepest X-Ray Image By NASA Shows Countless Black Holes
  1. South Korea's 'Method-2': The World's First Supersized Manned Bipedal Robot On Its First Action (Video)
  2. Do Aliens Believe In God? Alien Expert Finds 'Jesus-Like Face' In NASA's Mars Photos
  3. Bizarre Cloud Has Alien Hunters Claiming UFO Presence
  4. Google Calendar: One Stop Solution To Track And Accomplish Fitness Goals Amid Busy Work Schedule
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Google Calendar

Google Calendar: One Stop Solution To Track And Accomplish Fitness Goals Amid Busy Work Schedule
Planet-Size Gas Ball

Incoming Fart! Milky Way Galaxy's Black Hole Could Be Firing Out Planet-Size Gas Balls
Donald Trump Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For The Trump International Hotel In Washington, D.C.

Son Of President-Elect Donald Trump Raises $16.3M For A Hospital
Richard Neave's Depiction Of Jesus

Is This What Jesus Truly Looked Like?
Real Time Analytics