Updated Hot Tags NASA Earth Mars international space station Climate Change

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Incoming Fart! Milky Way Galaxy's Black Hole Could Be Firing Out Planet-Size Gas Balls

Leon Lamb
First Posted: Jan 10, 2017 04:28 AM EST
Planet-Size Gas Ball
New study says the galaxy's black hole farts out some massive gas balls.
(Photo : nemesis maturity/YouTube screenshot)

Most people think that cosmic objects sucked into black holes could be doomed forever. However, a new study says that black holes apparently fart these objects out as planet-sized gas balls back into space.

Gizmodo reported that a study conducted by researchers at Harvard University explains the fate of a wandering star, which happens to fall into the pit of Milky Way galaxy's black hole. While the region's gravitational pull could shred the cosmic object into pieces in a process called tidal disruption, these fragments actually form into massive gas "spitballs" fired back out into the Milky Way.

"A single shredded star can form hundreds of these planet-mass objects. We wondered: Where do they end up? How close do they come to us? We developed a computer code to answer those questions," said study's lead author Eden Girma, an undergraduate student at Harvard University and a member of the Banneker/Aztlan Institute, in the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics press release.

According to Girma's team, the mass of these planet-sized gas balls could fall between that of Neptune's or a few Jupiters combined. These wander back into a distance within hundreds of lightyears from Earth with a speed of about 20 million miles per hour (10,000 km/s).

These gas balls may have a bit of a glow due to their heat. But previous studies were not able to detect such faint objects. In fact, currently used telescopes may not even find them anymore as they do not just remain within the galaxy.

The researchers added that this cosmic game of "spitball" does not only happen within the Milky Way, though. "Other galaxies like Andromeda are shooting these 'spitballs' at us all the time," said study's co-author James Guillochon of Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics (CfA).

This study was recently presented at the American Astronomical Society press conference meeting.

TagsBlack Hole, Milky Way, Andromeda, Earth

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

ISS News: Skywatcher Captures Space Lab Over Vienna; NASA Astronauts Embark Spac...

NASA's Untold Story Revealed In 'Hidden Figures'

Did The Northern Lights Just Make 'Star Wars Blasters' Sounds?

Black Holes Are Up Next For NASA's Explorers Program Missions

Stephen Hawking Is Giving A Free Lecture On Black Holes

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Moon

Solar Storms Cause Sparks And Melt Soil On The Moon, NASA Says
Lucy Will Be Ready By 2021

Lucy Will Be Ready By 2021; NASA's Discovery Program To Study The Trojan Asteroids
3D-Printed Prosthetic Arm Developed In Japan

3D-Printed Medical Supplies In Space Now Possible
China Launches Shenzhou X

China's Kuaizhou-1A Rocket Successfully Launches Three Satellites In Space

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. SeaWorld's Orca Tilikum Has Died
  2. Monster Black Holes Discovered In Nearby Galaxies
  3. Do Aliens Believe In God? Alien Expert Finds 'Jesus-Like Face' In NASA's Mars Photos
  1. Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter Captures A Stunning Image Of The Planet Earth And The Moon From Mars
  2. Is This What Jesus Truly Looked Like?
  3. Bizarre Cloud Has Alien Hunters Claiming UFO Presence
  4. UAE Outlaws Owning Cheetahs And Other Wild Animals As Pets
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Google Calendar

Google Calendar: One Stop Solution To Track And Accomplish Fitness Goals Amid Busy Work Schedule
Planet-Size Gas Ball

Incoming Fart! Milky Way Galaxy's Black Hole Could Be Firing Out Planet-Size Gas Balls
Donald Trump Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For The Trump International Hotel In Washington, D.C.

Son Of President-Elect Donald Trump Raises $16.3M For A Hospital
Richard Neave's Depiction Of Jesus

Is This What Jesus Truly Looked Like?
Real Time Analytics