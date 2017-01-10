Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Earth ISS China

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Son Of President-Elect Donald Trump Raises $16.3M For A Hospital

Alex Davis
First Posted: Jan 10, 2017 04:20 AM EST
Donald Trump Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For The Trump International Hotel In Washington, D.C.
Eric Trump raises around $16.3 million for the hospital; the sad news is that he will somehow be "forced" to stop.
(Photo : Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

A recent report shows that the son of the President-elect Donald Trump, Eric Trump, helped raise around $16.3 million over the last decade for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. This happens when the family will stop associating with a number of ventures to avoid the conflict of interest.

New York Times reported that the president of the hospital's fundraising organization, Richard C. Shadyac Jr., said that "I am amazed by the many ways that you have personally embraced our cause for our children and families."

Thus, Shadyac wrote that, "As you are aware, we are expanding our lifesaving work and are working to push cure rates even higher in this country and around the world, while improving the lives of survivors by developing and advancing treatments that reduce side effects. We are only able to do this because of the support provided by donors and supporters like you." He was referring to the work of St. Jude against pediatric cancer.

Eric Trump,33, told the reporters earlier that his organization raised more than $15 million for the hospital. But tax records show that the Eric Trump Foundation raised less than half of the said amount. Later on, the letter from the hospital confirms Trump's account.

However, the foundation might end there. The third child of the President-elect said last month that he will remove his name from the organization as part of the family's effort in addressing the potential conflicts before his dad's inauguration.

Meanwhile, after Eric Trump said that he will stop raising funds to protect his name and his foundation, this week he told the Times through e-mail that he would "continue to be a vocal advocate for pediatric cancer and St. Jude's mission."

In addition, The Hill reported that President-elect Donald Trump tweeted that, "My wonderful son, Eric, will no longer be allowed to raise money for children with cancer because of a possible conflict of interest with... my presidency. Isn't this a ridiculous shame? He loves these kids, has raised millions of dollars for them, and now must stop. Wrong answer!"

TagsEric Trump, Donald Trump, Eric Trump Foundation, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

NSYNC Member Lance Bass Will Soon Be A Real Space Cowboy; Dream Of Going To Spac...

Watch The Rare Footage Of Elon Musk Overwhelmed With The Historic Landing Of Spa...

Tech Superstar Elon Musk Stuck In Traffic, Plans To Dig Tunnels To Solve The Pro...

Elon Musk Was Invited To Donald Trump's Tech Meeting; Will The Real-Life Iron Ma...

Elon Musk-Owned Company SpaceX Belongs To 50 Best Places To Work In The Recent S...
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Moon

Solar Storms Cause Sparks And Melt Soil On The Moon, NASA Says
Lucy Will Be Ready By 2021

Lucy Will Be Ready By 2021; NASA's Discovery Program To Study The Trojan Asteroids
3D-Printed Prosthetic Arm Developed In Japan

3D-Printed Medical Supplies In Space Now Possible
China Launches Shenzhou X

China's Kuaizhou-1A Rocket Successfully Launches Three Satellites In Space

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. SeaWorld's Orca Tilikum Has Died
  2. Monster Black Holes Discovered In Nearby Galaxies
  3. Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter Captures A Stunning Image Of The Planet Earth And The Moon From Mars
  1. Is This What Jesus Truly Looked Like?
  2. Do Aliens Believe In God? Alien Expert Finds 'Jesus-Like Face' In NASA's Mars Photos
  3. Earth Escapes Being Hit By An Asteroid That Zoomed Past The Planet
  4. UAE Outlaws Owning Cheetahs And Other Wild Animals As Pets
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Google Calendar

Google Calendar: One Stop Solution To Track And Accomplish Fitness Goals Amid Busy Work Schedule
Planet-Size Gas Ball

Incoming Fart! Milky Way Galaxy's Black Hole Could Be Firing Out Planet-Size Gas Balls
Donald Trump Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For The Trump International Hotel In Washington, D.C.

Son Of President-Elect Donald Trump Raises $16.3M For A Hospital
Richard Neave's Depiction Of Jesus

Is This What Jesus Truly Looked Like?
Real Time Analytics