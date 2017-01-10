Son Of President-Elect Donald Trump Raises $16.3M For A Hospital

Eric Trump raises around $16.3 million for the hospital; the sad news is that he will somehow be "forced" to stop.

A recent report shows that the son of the President-elect Donald Trump, Eric Trump, helped raise around $16.3 million over the last decade for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. This happens when the family will stop associating with a number of ventures to avoid the conflict of interest.

New York Times reported that the president of the hospital's fundraising organization, Richard C. Shadyac Jr., said that "I am amazed by the many ways that you have personally embraced our cause for our children and families."

Thus, Shadyac wrote that, "As you are aware, we are expanding our lifesaving work and are working to push cure rates even higher in this country and around the world, while improving the lives of survivors by developing and advancing treatments that reduce side effects. We are only able to do this because of the support provided by donors and supporters like you." He was referring to the work of St. Jude against pediatric cancer.

Eric Trump,33, told the reporters earlier that his organization raised more than $15 million for the hospital. But tax records show that the Eric Trump Foundation raised less than half of the said amount. Later on, the letter from the hospital confirms Trump's account.

However, the foundation might end there. The third child of the President-elect said last month that he will remove his name from the organization as part of the family's effort in addressing the potential conflicts before his dad's inauguration.

Meanwhile, after Eric Trump said that he will stop raising funds to protect his name and his foundation, this week he told the Times through e-mail that he would "continue to be a vocal advocate for pediatric cancer and St. Jude's mission."

In addition, The Hill reported that President-elect Donald Trump tweeted that, "My wonderful son, Eric, will no longer be allowed to raise money for children with cancer because of a possible conflict of interest with... my presidency. Isn't this a ridiculous shame? He loves these kids, has raised millions of dollars for them, and now must stop. Wrong answer!"

