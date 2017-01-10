Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Earth spacex ISS

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter Captures A Stunning Image Of The Planet Earth And The Moon From Mars

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jan 10, 2017 03:44 AM EST
Mission To ISS Continues For NASA's Final Space Shuttle Flight
Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter took an image of the Moon that looked tiny in the photo and the planet Earth from Mars. (Image for representation only. Please see actual image below.)
(Photo : NASA/Getty Images)

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) encapsulated an image of the planet Earth and the Moon from the Red Planet. It shows the continent-size detail on the planet and the relative size of the tiny lunar satellite, the Moon.

The image was taken on Nov. 20, 2016, using the High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera on NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. In the image, the Moon was much darker than the planet Earth. It would be difficult to perceive if it was shown at the same brightness scale as the planet Earth.

The Earth in the image indicates at around 205 million kilometers (127 million miles). It could be perceived in the image the continents of Earth such as Australia shown as the reddish blob at the core of the globe. Meanwhile, one can see South East Asia on the top left and Antarctica as the bright spot at the bottom. The white patches are the clouds, according to Phys.org.

In the image, the Moon and the Earth seem closer at distance. This is because the Moon was nearly directly behind Earth from Mars' view. On the other hand, the distance of the Moon from the Earth is about 30 times the diameter of Earth that is about 384,400 km or 238, 855 miles. With this distance, all the planets can be fit, according to Science Alert.

With regard to the size of the Moon in this image, it may look tiny. On the other hand, the Moon is the fifth largest moon in the Solar System. It is also the biggest Moon relative to its host planet. Meanwhile, the Mars reconnaissance Orbiter has been exploring and researching the Red Planet since 2006.

TagsNASA, Mars Reconnaisance Orbiter, Earth, Mars, Moon, High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment, HiRISE, MRO

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

New Technology Developed To Speed The Search For Alien Life On Other Planets

Unlocking The Strange 'Snakeskin' Terrain Of The Dwarf Planet Pluto

Next Space Huge Thing In 2017: The Launching Of SpaceX Most Powerful Rocket In t...

VISTA Telescope Captures The Stunning Details Of Orion A Molecular Cloud

PGC1000714: A Brand-New Rare Ring Galaxy Discovered

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Moon

Solar Storms Cause Sparks And Melt Soil On The Moon, NASA Says
Lucy Will Be Ready By 2021

Lucy Will Be Ready By 2021; NASA's Discovery Program To Study The Trojan Asteroids
3D-Printed Prosthetic Arm Developed In Japan

3D-Printed Medical Supplies In Space Now Possible
China Launches Shenzhou X

China's Kuaizhou-1A Rocket Successfully Launches Three Satellites In Space

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. SeaWorld's Orca Tilikum Has Died
  2. Monster Black Holes Discovered In Nearby Galaxies
  3. Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter Captures A Stunning Image Of The Planet Earth And The Moon From Mars
  1. Do Aliens Believe In God? Alien Expert Finds 'Jesus-Like Face' In NASA's Mars Photos
  2. Is This What Jesus Truly Looked Like?
  3. UAE Outlaws Owning Cheetahs And Other Wild Animals As Pets
  4. Bizarre Cloud Has Alien Hunters Claiming UFO Presence
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Google Calendar

Google Calendar: One Stop Solution To Track And Accomplish Fitness Goals Amid Busy Work Schedule
Planet-Size Gas Ball

Incoming Fart! Milky Way Galaxy's Black Hole Could Be Firing Out Planet-Size Gas Balls
Donald Trump Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For The Trump International Hotel In Washington, D.C.

Son Of President-Elect Donald Trump Raises $16.3M For A Hospital
Richard Neave's Depiction Of Jesus

Is This What Jesus Truly Looked Like?
Real Time Analytics