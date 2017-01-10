Updated Hot Tags NASA Earth Mars international space station Climate Change

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Moon Particles Levitate; NASA Answers Why

Alex Davis
First Posted: Jan 10, 2017 04:10 AM EST
Moon
Solar storms trigger sparks and melt soil on Moon according to NASA scientists.
(Photo : Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

The dust particles on the Moon "levitate" above the surface. Currently, a new study suggests how this so-called levitation happens, given that the Moon has no following water or wind to possibly trigger the particles to uplift.

Recently, according to a laboratory study that was conducted by researchers, it is found that micron-size dust particles are able to "jump" a couple of centimeters high under an ultraviolet radiation or when exposed to the plasmas.

Officials from NASA said in a statement that, "On Earth's moon, these dust particles would have been lifted more than 4 inches (10 centimeters) above the lunar surface, leading researchers to conclude that the moon's 'horizon glow' - seen in images taken by Surveyor 5, 6 and 7 five decades ago - may have been caused in part by sunlight scattering in a cloud of electrostatically lofted dust particles."

The horizontal glow of the Moon is a slim, bright crescent just above the lunar surface. It was observed by Apollo astronauts. The scientists think that the "levitation" comes from lunar dust particles that scatter light, according to Live Science.

The NASA officials added that the recent study is based on the previous research that shows the neighboring dust particles can generate unexpectedly large electrical charges and intense particle-particle repulsive forces. It lifts the particles of various sizes of the lunar surface, according to NASA.

Furthermore, in the study published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, the electrostatic dust mobilization may be able to help explain the formation of "dust ponds" on the asteroid Eros and Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko. Thus, it is reason of the smooth surface on Saturn's icy moon Atlas.

The first author of the study and NASA's Lunar Science Institute at the University of Colorado, Boulder, Xu Wang said that, "This new 'patched charge model' resolved a fundamental mechanism of dust charging and transport, which has been puzzling scientists for decades. We expect dust particles to mobilize and transport electrostatically over the entire lunar surface, as well as the surface of any other airless planetary body."

TagsNASA, Moon, Lunar, Apollo 11

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Space Taxi: NASA Awards SpaceX And Boeing To Send Astronauts To ISS; Number Of T...

NASA: Astronomers Will Be Allowed To Explore Details Of Some Of The Agency's Hid...

Alleged 'Alien Call' That Baffled Scientists Has Been Traced To Its Origin After...

Home Sweet Home On Mars? NASA Released The Concept Of The Structure

Power System Of The ISS Will Get An Update; Crucial Spacewalk Will Be Conducted

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Moon

Solar Storms Cause Sparks And Melt Soil On The Moon, NASA Says
Lucy Will Be Ready By 2021

Lucy Will Be Ready By 2021; NASA's Discovery Program To Study The Trojan Asteroids
3D-Printed Prosthetic Arm Developed In Japan

3D-Printed Medical Supplies In Space Now Possible
China Launches Shenzhou X

China's Kuaizhou-1A Rocket Successfully Launches Three Satellites In Space

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. SeaWorld's Orca Tilikum Has Died
  2. Monster Black Holes Discovered In Nearby Galaxies
  3. Do Aliens Believe In God? Alien Expert Finds 'Jesus-Like Face' In NASA's Mars Photos
  1. Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter Captures A Stunning Image Of The Planet Earth And The Moon From Mars
  2. Is This What Jesus Truly Looked Like?
  3. Bizarre Cloud Has Alien Hunters Claiming UFO Presence
  4. UAE Outlaws Owning Cheetahs And Other Wild Animals As Pets
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Google Calendar

Google Calendar: One Stop Solution To Track And Accomplish Fitness Goals Amid Busy Work Schedule
Planet-Size Gas Ball

Incoming Fart! Milky Way Galaxy's Black Hole Could Be Firing Out Planet-Size Gas Balls
Donald Trump Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For The Trump International Hotel In Washington, D.C.

Son Of President-Elect Donald Trump Raises $16.3M For A Hospital
Richard Neave's Depiction Of Jesus

Is This What Jesus Truly Looked Like?
Real Time Analytics