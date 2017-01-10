Updated Hot Tags NASA Earth Mars international space station Climate Change

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Breakthrough Starshot Project Enlists Massive Telescope To Look For Alien Planets

Sam D
First Posted: Jan 10, 2017 02:46 AM EST
VLT To Search For Planets Around Alpha Centauri
ESO has signed an agreement with the Breakthrough Initiatives to adapt the Very Large Telescope instrumentation in Chile to conduct a search for planets in the nearby star system Alpha Centauri. Such planets could be the targets for an eventual launch of miniature space probes by the Breakthrough Starshot Initiative.
(Photo : European Southern Observatory (ESO)/YouTube screenshot)

The Breakthrough Starshot Project hosted by Breakthrough Initiatives, a private organization that is dedicated to searching for life elsewhere in the universe, has reportedly enlisted the help of a giant telescope in Chile to search for planets in the Alpha Centauri system, which is the nearest star system. The new collaboration will see Breakthrough Initiatives taking the help of the Very Large Telescope (VLT) that belongs to the European Southern Observatory (ESO) to study the planets in the Alpha Centauri system that orbit the host star Proxima Centauri.

Additionally, the new agreement between Breakthrough Initiatives and ESO will include upgrading an existing instrument on the VLT, so that it is appropriately enhanced to search for exoplanets that are alien worlds to humans. According to Space.com, the upgrade of VLT is scheduled to be completed by 2019, after which the massive telescope will be used for a careful search of the Proxima Centauri system. ESO has said that the planets that could be discovered with the help of the VLT could be the targets for an eventual launch of miniature space missions by the Breakthrough Starshot initiative.

"Detecting a habitable planet is an enormous challenge due to the brightness of the planetary system's host star, which tends to overwhelm the relatively dim planets," ESO said in a statement. "One way to make this easier is to observe in the mid-infrared wavelength range, where the thermal glow from an orbiting planet greatly reduces the brightness gap between it and its parent star. But even in the mid-infrared, the star remains millions of times brighter than the planets to be detected, which calls for a dedicated technique to reduce the blinding stellar light." This is where the upgraded VLT will step in, to aid in the search for exoplanets.

Incidentally, Breakthrough Initiatives was founded in 2015 by billionaire Yuri Milner and his wife, Julia. The organization's board also consists of celebrated astrophysicist Stephen Hawking and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

TagsBreakthrough Starshot, Breakthrough Initiatives, Alpha Centauri, Proxima Centauri, Very Large Telescope

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Gigantic Chinese Telescope To Join Hunt For Extraterrestrials And Alien Megastru...

Can This Australian Telescope Help Find Aliens?

Proxima Centauri Star Is More Like Sun Than Thought: What Does It Imply For Prox...

Not So 'Hidden Figures': NASA's First Female African-American Astronaut To Join ...

Incoming Fart! Milky Way Galaxy's Black Hole Could Be Firing Out Planet-Size Gas...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Moon

Solar Storms Cause Sparks And Melt Soil On The Moon, NASA Says
Lucy Will Be Ready By 2021

Lucy Will Be Ready By 2021; NASA's Discovery Program To Study The Trojan Asteroids
3D-Printed Prosthetic Arm Developed In Japan

3D-Printed Medical Supplies In Space Now Possible
China Launches Shenzhou X

China's Kuaizhou-1A Rocket Successfully Launches Three Satellites In Space

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. SeaWorld's Orca Tilikum Has Died
  2. Monster Black Holes Discovered In Nearby Galaxies
  3. UAE Outlaws Owning Cheetahs And Other Wild Animals As Pets
  1. Do Aliens Believe In God? Alien Expert Finds 'Jesus-Like Face' In NASA's Mars Photos
  2. Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter Captures A Stunning Image Of The Planet Earth And The Moon From Mars
  3. Is This What Jesus Truly Looked Like?
  4. Bizarre Cloud Has Alien Hunters Claiming UFO Presence
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Google Calendar

Google Calendar: One Stop Solution To Track And Accomplish Fitness Goals Amid Busy Work Schedule
Planet-Size Gas Ball

Incoming Fart! Milky Way Galaxy's Black Hole Could Be Firing Out Planet-Size Gas Balls
Donald Trump Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For The Trump International Hotel In Washington, D.C.

Son Of President-Elect Donald Trump Raises $16.3M For A Hospital
Richard Neave's Depiction Of Jesus

Is This What Jesus Truly Looked Like?
Real Time Analytics