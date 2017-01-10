Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Earth spacex ISS

SeaWorld's Orca Tilikum Has Died

Leon Lamb
First Posted: Jan 10, 2017 02:31 AM EST
Tilikum
SeaWorld's famous killer whale died.
SeaWorld's famous killer whale Tilikum, the orca featured in the documentary Blackfish, died.

BBC reported that the 36-year-old orca that was linked to three human deaths has died. Although SeaWorld did not detail the cause of Tilikum's death, the entertainment park's statement said they were "deeply saddened" by the killer whale's loss.

"While today is a difficult day for the SeaWorld family, it's important to remember that Tilikum lived a long and enriching life while at SeaWorld," SeaWorld wrote in a statement released on Jan. 6. "Tilikum's life will always be inextricably connected with the loss of our dear friend and colleague, Dawn Brancheau. While we all experienced profound sadness about that loss, we continued to offer Tilikum the best care possible."

Following the 2013 Blackfish documentary, SeaWorld has faced heavy criticisms from animal activists. Breeding whales in captivity reportedly caused the orca's psychopathic behavior, which explains trainer Dawn Brancheau's death when Tilikum dragged her underwater during a performance in 2010.

Tilikum and two of his companions also killed another trainer who fell in their tank in 1991. In 1999, a 27-year-old man also died when he sneaked into the park and fell into Tilikum's tank.

"It's no wonder Tilikum succumbed to mental illness under such conditions, and then finally, to incurable physical illness," the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) wrote in a statement, adding the orca had died "after three decades of misery."

Various animal activists had fired shots at SeaWorld, saying holding these wild animals captive deprives them of the life they deserve.

The company finally gave in to criticisms when it decided to end its orca breeding program in 2016. Moreover, SeaWorld San Diego has announced that it will have its last One Ocean show on Sunday. The park's famous orca show has been running for more than five decades.

TagsOrca, SeaWorld, Killer Whale, Tilikum, Blackfish

