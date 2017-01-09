Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Earth Climate Change spacex

Chilean Navy Releases A Mysterious UFO Footage After Two Years Of Investigation (Video)

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jan 09, 2017 03:10 AM EST
UFO
A strange flying object was spotted and captured on film by the Chilean Navy in November 2014. (Image for representation only. Please see the actual image in the video below.)
(Photo : Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

A mysterious UFO video captured by Chilean navy in 2014 has been released to the public after two years of investigation by the Chilean government agency, CEFAA, which investigates UFOs or UAP (unidentified aerial phenomena). The CEFAA, which is composed of military experts, technicians and academics, could not explain the strange flying object.

The odd object was recorded on video by two experienced Navy officers on board a helicopter, Airbus Cougar AS-532. They were on a routine daytime patrol mission in the north along the coast, west of Santiago when they noticed a flying object. They were flying at approximately 4,500 feet in altitude and with the air temperature of 50 degrees F (10 degrees C) and a speed of about 132 knots or 152 mph, according to Huffington Post.

The Navy technician on board together with the pilot and a Navy Captain was filming the terrain using a WESCAM's MX-15 HD Forward Looking Infra-Red (FLIR) camera and noticed the strange flying object to the left over the ocean. Other men on board also observed it with their naked eyes. The flying object was about 35 to 490 miles away and was traveling W/NW. The technician aimed at the object and zoomed it for the better view. It was filmed for 9 minutes and 12 seconds.

RT reports that in the two-year investigation, they contacted multiple agencies to explain the phenomenon. On the other hand, no one could not explain it. The team and the astrophysicists investigate the footage, yet they could not explain either the flying object.

General Ricardo Bermudez, the Director of CEFAA, said that they do not know what it was, but they know what it was not. Meanwhile, Alberto Vergara, the lead analyst from the Chilean Air Force's photogrammetric department, said that it can be concluded that the object has all the characteristics to be classified as an unidentified aerial phenomenon.

