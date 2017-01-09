Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Earth Climate Change spacex

Biblical Prophecy Of 'All Nations Will Come Out Against Israel' In The End Times Fulfilled

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jan 09, 2017 03:00 AM EST
World Leaders Address The UN General Assembly
Representatives from 70 nations will gather in a meeting for a two-state solution to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Jan. 15, 2017 in Paris. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

The high-ranking officials from 70 countries of the world will gather in France on Jan. 15 for a conference regarding a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Rabbis from Israel have conceived this as the fulfillment of the Biblical prophecy that was foretold thousands of years ago.

Breaking Israel News reports that this two-state solution is an effort to force Israel to accept the said agreement. In Psalms 83: 5-6 (The Israel Bible), it says, "They have said: 'Come, and let us cut them off from being a nation; that the name of Yisrael may be no more in remembrance.' For they have consulted together with one consent; against Thee do they make a covenant."

Rabbi Avraham Arieh Trugman, the director of Ohr Chadash Torah Institute, said that everyone knows already what the purpose of the conference is. It will be an all-out hate fest against Israel. He further said that what is interesting is that it is not just one or two enemies with a specific grudge, like the Arabs or the Nazis but rather 70 nations, which in Torah terms means all the nations.

Meanwhile, Rabbi Shimon Apisdorf, a prominent Jewish educator and bestselling author, upon seeing 70 nations written in the headlines had caught his attention. He said that there is no question that the aspect of specifically 70 nations gathering is significant, the point being Israel is not one of them. He emphasized that this event is no doubt the fulfillment of the prophecies in the end days -- that all the nations will come out against Israel. Then, he cited the Book of Numbers 23:9. 

Times of Israel reports that neither Israel nor the Palestinians will be present at the meeting. On the other hand, both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas will be invited for the briefing after the meeting. French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said that he hoped that the meeting would relaunch the peace process and reaffirm the necessity of having two states. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Netanyahu rejected a French proposal earlier this month to meet President Abbas in Paris. 

