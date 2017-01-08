Updated Hot Tags NASA Earth Elon Musk spacex Climate Change

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Ross River Fever Outbreak Suspected In NSW Riverina Region; Health Authorities Issue Mosquito Warning

Tripti
First Posted: Jan 08, 2017 03:00 AM EST
Ross River Mosquito
Fivefold increase in number of Ross River fever cases reported.
(Photo : WikiWikiup/YouTube screenshot)

Health authorities in the Riverina region issued a health warning for people in lieu of the fivefold increase in the number of Ross River fever incidents reported this year. New South Wales Health authorities recommended people to avoid getting bitten by mosquitoes to avoid Ross River fever.

Tracey Oakman, Director at NSW Public Health Organization, informed that December 2016 recorded 34 cases of the viral infection in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District, which was about five times the average number of cases recorded in the same time in previous years, Shepparton News reported.

It was also said that people holidaying in the region have also contracted the disease during their stay and some others were diagnosed after they went back home and were not included in the latest figures.

"If we've got holiday makers that have been bitten and gone home, they'll be recorded as having the virus from the postcode that they're living in," Tracey Oakman informed. "The highest number of notifications have been in the 45- to 65-year-old age group and then the next age group most commonly notified is the 25- to 44-year-old age group," she added.

Health officials declared that the city of Griffith has been the epicenter of the viral outbreak. The city recorded seven more cases in the region in the last month alone.

The Ross River Fever outbreaks are directly related to the mosquito population in the local area, which is known to increase considerably after rainfall. However, health officials are baffled as the mosquitoes continue to flourish even months after the rainfall season, ABC News reported.

"That's really concerning because we don't normally see such a high level of Ross River virus in December. We normally get higher cases in February, March and April, the tail end of summer. Seeing them this early is a real concern," Tracey Oakman said.

She also said that the latest numbers are concerning and extreme caution is recommended to the people residing in the area. People are also advised to use non-poisonous mosquito repellents and to dress in loosely fitting long clothing to avoid mosquito bites and Ross River fever.

TagsMosquito viruses, Fever

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Exposure To Heavy Traffic Leads To Memory Loss And Dementia, Study Conducted In ...

Band-Aid For Genes: Modified EXACT CRISPR/Cas9 Gene Editing Technique Can Repair...

Undisclosed Health Hazards Of Coca-Cola Landed The Company In A Legal Lawsuit

Thousands Of Dead Fish Washed Ashore In Nova Scotia; Why? Scientists Have No Ide...

Heart Attack Rates On High; Christmas Holiday Season Not So Good For The Heart

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Alien Megastructure

Alien Megastructure In Space May Be The Only Means Of Survival Of Mankind In Future
Cannabis

Cannabis Use Disorder: Is There Really Such A Thing?
Carcasonne

Ruins Of The Lost Medieval City Unearthed On The Border Of England And Wales
CES 2017

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017 In Its Golden Jubilee Celebration

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Isaac Newton, Johannes Kepler, Galileo Galilei: Science Explains The Existence Of God
  2. Aliens On Planet Mars Spotted; Four-Legged Spider Monkey And Snail Identified
  3. Cannabis Actually Has A Disgusting Side Effect
  1. Permanent Memory Is Stored With The Help Of Synchronous Neuron Oscillations
  2. NASA Conceptualizes The 'Mars Ice Home' To House The Future Mars Explorers
  3. Earth Is Going To End In 2017: Conspiracy Theory Suggests Planet X Will Cause The End Of The World
  4. Alien Megastructure In Space May Be The Only Means Of Survival Of Mankind In Future
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Northern Lights

Did The Northern Lights Just Make 'Star Wars Blasters' Sounds?
Supermassive Black Hole

Deepest X-Ray Image By NASA Shows Countless Black Holes
Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking Is Giving A Free Lecture On Black Holes
NASA Holds Briefing On Juno Mission Arrival At Jupiter

NASA To Send Probe For Jupiter’s Mysterious Asteroids
Real Time Analytics