Ruins Of The Lost Medieval City Unearthed On The Border Of England And Wales

The walled and fortified medieval French city of Carcasonne. (Image for representation only. Please see the image of the ruins of the Lost City of Trellech at the video below.)

(Photo : Three Lions/Getty Images)

Stuart Wilson, an archaeologist, discovered a medieval city or also referred to as the Lost City of Trellech under the ground of the field he bought for £32,000 (~US$39,344). It is on the border of England and Wales.

The lot is about the 4.6 acre plot of land and Stuart Wilson bought it in 2004. He was convinced that one of the largest medieval towns in Wales called Trellech might be buried under the ground. He noticed that the land did not look like an agricultural with large square fields. He thought that a "footprint" had been developed by a structure underneath, according to Telegraph.

Stuart Wilson said that people thought he was mad, and really, he should have bought a house rather than a field. He further said that it turned out to be the best decision of his life and he does not regret it at all.

About 1,000 people have joined him on the dig for years. Some are archaeology students and others are intrigued about the land. Stuart Wilson said that he had pinpointed eight buildings. He added that they are finding building after building after building.

They had found a manor house with two halls and a courtyard. Wilson described this find as the most spectacular. Other findings include a well that contained pieces of wood, bone and leather. They also found parts of jugs, fireplaces, cooking vessels and drains. The best finds they considered was a flint knapping kit dated back to the Neolithic era.

Stuart Wilson theorized that the city had a population of about 10,000 people, which could be a quarter of the size of London. He further said that the settlement was established by De Clare family in the 13th century to develop armor, weapons and other military equipment. On the other hand, the city did not last long because it was attacked by the enemies of the De Clare family and might probably ravage by disease. In later centuries, Owain Glyndwr, the Welsh leader, attacked Trellech and it was destroyed, according to tThe Guardian.

Stuart Wilson said that he thinks they have only found 0.1 percent of it. He invited students and volunteers to join the excavations in July and August.

