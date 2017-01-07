The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017 In Its Golden Jubilee Celebration

Robots, self-driving cars, smart belt buckles, hip tech gadgets and much more are being unveiled.

Las Vegas is all set to host the Consumer Technology Association's International Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The show started on Jan. 5, 2017 and will run till Jan. 8, 2017. The present year is even more special as it marks the golden jubilee of the event, and it is expected that the event of 2017 will be the biggest and best ever.

The show will present the latest gadgets and technological innovations. There is a total of 24 categories this year. The exhibits in these categories are avant-garde tech-based products, which are expected to take over the market in the coming years.

The exhibits occupy 2.6 million net square feet of space that are scattered over three venues and around 200,000 people are expected to flood in the exhibition, CBS News reported.

Here are what people can see from CES 2017. The event offers glimpses of the most advanced tech gadgets, starting from high-end TVs to self-driving cars and robots.

TVs, The Bigger The Better

It seems big TVs are going to catch a lot of attention. Leading companies, including Samsung and Sony along with others like the Hisense from China, are present to showcase their LCD-based large screen TVs along with OLED TVs, the current gold standard for picture quality.

The Kuri Robot

The Consumer Electronics Show 2017 showcasees the "Kuri" home companion robot, the latest version of home robots, which will put Amazon Echo to shame, USA Today reported.

Self-Driving Cars

The show also gives a touch feel experience of the latest self-driving cars. After Google self-driving cars came into the limelight, there is an increased curiosity among people regarding the technology and applications of self-driving cars. The FF91 from the Faraday Future is the most talked about car this year. It is said that the FF91 has a horse power of Ferrari and the driving range of Tesla.

Well, check out these products at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show 2017.

