Updated Hot Tags NASA Earth Mars Climate Change spacex

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017 In Its Golden Jubilee Celebration

Tripti
First Posted: Jan 07, 2017 03:10 AM EST
CES 2017
Robots, self-driving cars, smart belt buckles, hip tech gadgets and much more are being unveiled.
(Photo : CBS News/YouTube screenshot)

Las Vegas is all set to host the Consumer Technology Association's International Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The show started on Jan. 5, 2017 and will run till Jan. 8, 2017. The present year is even more special as it marks the golden jubilee of the event, and it is expected that the event of 2017 will be the biggest and best ever.

The show will present the latest gadgets and technological innovations. There is a total of 24 categories this year. The exhibits in these categories are avant-garde tech-based products, which are expected to take over the market in the coming years.

The exhibits occupy 2.6 million net square feet of space that are scattered over three venues and around 200,000 people are expected to flood in the exhibition, CBS News reported.

Here are what people can see from CES 2017. The event offers glimpses of the most advanced tech gadgets, starting from high-end TVs to self-driving cars and robots.

TVs, The Bigger The Better

It seems big TVs are going to catch a lot of attention. Leading companies, including Samsung and Sony along with others like the Hisense from China, are present to showcase their LCD-based large screen TVs along with OLED TVs, the current gold standard for picture quality.

The Kuri Robot

The Consumer Electronics Show 2017 showcasees the "Kuri" home companion robot, the latest version of home robots, which will put Amazon Echo to shame, USA Today reported.

Self-Driving Cars

The show also gives a touch feel experience of the latest self-driving cars. After Google self-driving cars came into the limelight, there is an increased curiosity among people regarding the technology and applications of self-driving cars. The FF91 from the Faraday Future is the most talked about car this year. It is said that the FF91 has a horse power of Ferrari and the driving range of Tesla. 

Well, check out these products at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show 2017.

TagsElectronics, self driving cars, Robots

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Band-Aid For Genes: Modified EXACT CRISPR/Cas9 Gene Editing Technique Can Repair...

Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute Initiative: Cloud-Computing Services Developed F...

Alien Megastructure In Space May Be The Only Means Of Survival Of Mankind In Fut...

Earth Will Boil Over: Scientists Say The Consequences Of Global Warming May Be F...

Gambling Addiction Treatment Can Also Help In Treating Alcoholism And Smoking

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Alien Megastructure

Alien Megastructure In Space May Be The Only Means Of Survival Of Mankind In Future
Cannabis

Cannabis Use Disorder: Is There Really Such A Thing?
Carcasonne

Ruins Of The Lost Medieval City Unearthed On The Border Of England And Wales
CES 2017

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017 In Its Golden Jubilee Celebration

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Aliens On Planet Mars Spotted; Four-Legged Spider Monkey And Snail Identified
  2. Isaac Newton, Johannes Kepler, Galileo Galilei: Science Explains The Existence Of God
  3. Neanderthals Were Cannibals; Evidence Found In Belgium Caves
  1. Did The Northern Lights Just Make 'Star Wars Blasters' Sounds?
  2. Permanent Memory Is Stored With The Help Of Synchronous Neuron Oscillations
  3. Cannabis Actually Has A Disgusting Side Effect
  4. NASA Conceptualizes The 'Mars Ice Home' To House The Future Mars Explorers
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Northern Lights

Did The Northern Lights Just Make 'Star Wars Blasters' Sounds?
Supermassive Black Hole

Deepest X-Ray Image By NASA Shows Countless Black Holes
Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking Is Giving A Free Lecture On Black Holes
NASA Holds Briefing On Juno Mission Arrival At Jupiter

NASA To Send Probe For Jupiter’s Mysterious Asteroids
Real Time Analytics