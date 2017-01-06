Climate Change: No Slowdown In Global Warming, New Study Reveals

A new study indicates that there is no slowdown in global warming. This supports the controversial study of NOAA.

(Photo : Mario Tama/Staff/Getty Images)

A new study indicates that the ocean surface of Earth has been warming steadily for more than the past 50 years. This supports a controversial study that suggested there has been no slowdown in global warming.

In the past studies, there was indication that the rate of global warming had slowed down in the first 15 years of this century. On the other hand, the new study shows that the apparent pause in temperature rises between 1998 and 2014 disappears. It is found that the scientists before have underestimated ocean temperatures for more than the past two decades.

The findings were printed in the journal Science Advances on Wednesday. The study supports the data set of the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) that was published in Science last year, according to Live Science.

NOAA's study indicated that the ocean temperatures have steadily warmed this century without any slowdown. This disagreed of the reports of other studies and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in 2013 that the global surface temperature "has shown a much smaller increasing linear trend for more than the past 15 years that over the past 30 to 60 years," according to BBC News.

Zeke Hausfather, the lead author of the study and a graduate student at the University of California, Berkeley's Energy and Resources group, said that the results of their study mean that essentially, NOAA got it right and that they were not cooking the books. In the new study, the team analyzed three independent data sets from satellites, buoys and robotic floats to determine the real scale of ocean warming. In this case, there was no mixing or matching of data. The team found in the new study that the rate of warming in the last two decades is no different from the rate of warming since 1970 or from 1950.

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news