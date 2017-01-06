Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change spacex Earth Mars

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Climate Change: No Slowdown In Global Warming, New Study Reveals

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jan 06, 2017 03:35 AM EST
NASA's Operation IceBridge Maps Changes To Antartica's Ice Mass
A new study indicates that there is no slowdown in global warming. This supports the controversial study of NOAA.
(Photo : Mario Tama/Staff/Getty Images)

A new study indicates that the ocean surface of Earth has been warming steadily for more than the past 50 years. This supports a controversial study that suggested there has been no slowdown in global warming.

In the past studies, there was indication that the rate of global warming had slowed down in the first 15 years of this century. On the other hand, the new study shows that the apparent pause in temperature rises between 1998 and 2014 disappears. It is found that the scientists before have underestimated ocean temperatures for more than the past two decades.

The findings were printed in the journal Science Advances on Wednesday. The study supports the data set of the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) that was published in Science last year, according to Live Science.

NOAA's study indicated that the ocean temperatures have steadily warmed this century without any slowdown. This disagreed of the reports of other studies and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in 2013 that the global surface temperature "has shown a much smaller increasing linear trend for more than the past 15 years that over the past 30 to 60 years," according to BBC News.

Zeke Hausfather, the lead author of the study and a graduate student at the University of California, Berkeley's Energy and Resources group, said that the results of their study mean that essentially, NOAA got it right and that they were not cooking the books. In the new study, the team analyzed three independent data sets from satellites, buoys and robotic floats to determine the real scale of ocean warming. In this case, there was no mixing or matching of data. The team found in the new study that the rate of warming in the last two decades is no different from the rate of warming since 1970 or from 1950.

TagsClimate Change, global warming, ocean surface, Earth, NOAA, IPCC

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Selling Of Shark Fins Prohibited By Law In Rhode Island

Sinking Of The 'Titanic' Caused By Fire Not By An Iceberg?

90-Million-Year-Old Dolphin-Like Reptile Fossil Discovered In Texas

Deadly Storms Hit The Southeast States, Killed Five People And Brought Severe Da...

The Famous Kamokuna Lava Delta Collapsed Including Its Viewing Platform Into The...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Falcon 9 Rocket

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch Delayed
Undisclosed Health Hazards Of Coca Cola

Undisclosed Health Hazards Of Coca-Cola Landed The Company In A Legal Lawsuit
Image From Nasa's Hubble Space Telescope Reveals Clusters Of Infant Stars That Formed

PGC1000714: A Brand-New Rare Ring Galaxy Discovered
Band-Aid For Genes: Modified EXACT CRISPR/Cas9 Gene Editing Technique

Band-Aid For Genes: Modified EXACT CRISPR/Cas9 Gene Editing Technique Can Repair Point Mutations

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Band-Aid For Genes: Modified EXACT CRISPR/Cas9 Gene Editing Technique Can Repair Point Mutations
  2. Alien Megastructure In Space May Be The Only Means Of Survival Of Mankind In Future
  3. Permanent Memory Is Stored With The Help Of Synchronous Neuron Oscillations
  1. Aliens On Planet Mars Spotted; Four-Legged Spider Monkey And Snail Identified
  2. Neanderthals Were Cannibals; Evidence Found In Belgium Caves
  3. Isaac Newton, Johannes Kepler, Galileo Galilei: Science Explains The Existence Of God
  4. Earth Will Boil Over: Scientists Say The Consequences Of Global Warming May Be Far Worse Than Anticipated
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Northern Lights

Did The Northern Lights Just Make 'Star Wars Blasters' Sounds?
Supermassive Black Hole

Deepest X-Ray Image By NASA Shows Countless Black Holes
Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking Is Giving A Free Lecture On Black Holes
NASA Holds Briefing On Juno Mission Arrival At Jupiter

NASA To Send Probe For Jupiter’s Mysterious Asteroids
Real Time Analytics