Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change spacex Earth Mars

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Deepest X-Ray Image By NASA Shows Countless Black Holes

Brooke James
First Posted: Jan 06, 2017 03:30 AM EST
Supermassive Black Hole
Countless black holes found in deepest X-ray image ever captured.
(Photo : Aliens Moon Truth Exposed/YouTube screenshot)

In what astronomers say is the deepest X-ray image ever captured, huge numbers of supermassive black holes can be found, giving them the best look yet of how these things grow over billions of years.

The concentration of these monstrous space phenomena found in the center of the photo is unprecedented, as the equivalent of 5,000 supermassive black holes were found over an area the size of a full moon -- or a billion full moons if extended across the night sky. Neil Brandt of the Pennsylvania State University, who led the study, noted, "With this one amazing picture, we can explore the earliest days of black holes in the universe and see how they change over billions of years."

Space.com noted that the image released by NASA incorporated about 80 days' worth of data collected by the Chandra X-Ray Observatory Spacecraft and covered a patch of sky that is about 8.5 lightyears across. The researchers presented their findings during the 229th meeting of the American Astronomical Society in Texas. The photo they procured showed that about seven out of 10 objects found are supermassive black holes. These things are known to lie at the hearts of galaxies and contain about 100,000 to 10 billion times the mass of the Sun.

Study team member Fabio Vito shared that detecting X-rays from distant galaxies help humans learn about the formation and evolution of the early universe. He also added that, "We're looking back to times when black holes were in crucial phases of growth, similar to hungry infants and adolescents."

But how did they find these massive black holes from so far away? Astronomy.com reported that even NASA uses a backyard astronomy technique: stacking. This involves taking multiple exposures of an object using individual frames to build a better photo or image -- the more exposures there are, the bigger and brighter the photos become.

TagsChandra X-Ray Observatory Spacecraft, Deep X-ray, Black holes

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Stephen Hawking Is Giving A Free Lecture On Black Holes

Gravitational-Wave Detector Is Back To Help The Scientists Understand The Black ...

NASA: Astronomers Will Be Allowed To Explore Details Of Some Of The Agency's Hid...

Latest NASA News: New Mission To Study Black Holes In Space Approved For Launch

Space Has ‘Nine Dimensions’ Containing Alternate Universes? Are Black Holes ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Falcon 9 Rocket

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch Delayed
Undisclosed Health Hazards Of Coca Cola

Undisclosed Health Hazards Of Coca-Cola Landed The Company In A Legal Lawsuit
Image From Nasa's Hubble Space Telescope Reveals Clusters Of Infant Stars That Formed

PGC1000714: A Brand-New Rare Ring Galaxy Discovered
Band-Aid For Genes: Modified EXACT CRISPR/Cas9 Gene Editing Technique

Band-Aid For Genes: Modified EXACT CRISPR/Cas9 Gene Editing Technique Can Repair Point Mutations

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Band-Aid For Genes: Modified EXACT CRISPR/Cas9 Gene Editing Technique Can Repair Point Mutations
  2. Alien Megastructure In Space May Be The Only Means Of Survival Of Mankind In Future
  3. Permanent Memory Is Stored With The Help Of Synchronous Neuron Oscillations
  1. Aliens On Planet Mars Spotted; Four-Legged Spider Monkey And Snail Identified
  2. Neanderthals Were Cannibals; Evidence Found In Belgium Caves
  3. Isaac Newton, Johannes Kepler, Galileo Galilei: Science Explains The Existence Of God
  4. Earth Will Boil Over: Scientists Say The Consequences Of Global Warming May Be Far Worse Than Anticipated
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Northern Lights

Did The Northern Lights Just Make 'Star Wars Blasters' Sounds?
Supermassive Black Hole

Deepest X-Ray Image By NASA Shows Countless Black Holes
Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking Is Giving A Free Lecture On Black Holes
NASA Holds Briefing On Juno Mission Arrival At Jupiter

NASA To Send Probe For Jupiter’s Mysterious Asteroids
Real Time Analytics