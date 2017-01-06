SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch Delayed

SpaceX rocket launch delayed for at least another day. Elon Musk says launch will take place early next week.

(Photo : Spaceflight101/YouTube screenshot)

Falcon 9 will have to wait a bit longer at the Vandenberg Air Force Base before it will be allowed to return to flight. However, its company, the SpaceX Exploration Technologies, will not have to wait for too long. Officials announced that the rocket has postponed only a day later, Jan. 9, than initially planned.

The one-day delay, however, means that the launch time will have to be a few minutes earlier than its original 10:28 a.m. departure, as mariners, pilots and civilians will have to avoid certain areas by the time of the launch to ensure that the satellites are positioned properly.

Noozhawk reported that the company has been trying to get Falcon 9 back in service since an anomaly in September saw it erupt into a fireball, destroying not only the rocket but the precious cargo that it carried -- a $195 million AMOS-6 satellite. Since then, SpaceX has been working hand in hand with agencies, such as NASA, the FAA and even the U.S. Air Foce, to determine the cause of the accident.

By Jan. 2, SpaceFlight Insider announced that contrary to speculations, there had been no attacks or UFOs to blame, but rather, the rocket's composite overwrapped pressure vessels that were used to store cold helium failed after the super-cooled liquid oxygen got trapped in the carbon composite overwrap. To put it simply, SpaceX will have to revamp fueling procedures so that the super cold liquid oxygen will not build up between the helium tank's liner and its outer covering.

Hank Price, spokesman for the FAA's Office of Commercial Space Transportation, said, "The FAA continues to work closely with SpaceX as they conduct the investigation and prepare for future Falcon 9 launches, in compliance with all applicable regulations and license requirements." However, he added that the FAA has not yet issued a license for the company to launch the rocket in January.

Still, it may not be too long before SpaceX will launch. Founder Elon Musk announced via Twitter on Thursday afternoon, "Hold-down firing of @SpaceX Falcon 9 at Vandenberg Air Force completed. All systems are go for launch next week."

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news