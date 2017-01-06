Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change spacex Earth Mars

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Israel's 'Flying Car' Is Nearing Operation, Completes Its First Solo Flight (Video)

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jan 06, 2017 03:20 AM EST
Surveillance Drone
An Israeli aeronautic firm announced that its "flying car" has completed an automated first solo flight over uneven terrain. (Image for representation only. Please see the actual image in the video below.)

(Photo : Uriel Sinai/Getty Images)

Israel's "flying car" known as Cormorant drone has just completed an automated first solo flight over uneven terrain in November 2016. Urban Aeronautics, an Israeli aeronautics firm that built the drone, reports that the drone could carry a 500-kg load with a distance of 30 miles and speeds up to 185 km/h at altitudes up to 18,000 feet.

The Cormorant drone, which is previously known as Air Mule, has been developed for 15 years. It is approximately the size of a car. It will be used for search and rescue missions in calamities or on the battlefield. This is suitable for places in which the helicopters and planes cannot fly.

The drone has internal rotors and duct fans that are the shield to prevent from being damaged. These also allow the drone to take off and land vertically and to go in different directions. It is designed to fly between buildings or under power lines or in areas that are contaminated with chemicals or radiation, according to Techxplore.

Rafi Yoeli, the CEO and founder of Urban Aeronautics, said that just imagine a dirty bomb in a city and chemical substance of something else and this vehicle can come in robotically, remotely piloted, come into a street and decontaminate an area. He further said that it is safer than a helicopter as it can fly in between buildings and below power lines without the risk of blade strikes.

Meanwhile, Tal Inbar, the head of the UAV research center at Israel's Fisher Institute for Air and Space Strategic Studies, said that it could revolutionize several aspects of warfare, including the medical evacuation of soldiers on the battlefield. This drone could possibly save lives.

The Cormorant drone might be available in the market by 2020. As of now, it has been in a process in meeting the standards of the Federal Aviation Administration, according to Reuters.

TagsFlying Car, Israel, Cormorant drone, Air Mule, Urban Aeronautics

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

PayPal And FIS Collaborate To Empower Cardless ATMs

Israel's 'Flying Car' Is Nearing Operation, Completes Its First Solo Flight (Vid...

New Titanic Discovery Proves It Was Doomed By Fire And Ice

Wolverine’s Self-Healing Material Attracts Worldwide Interest

Watch The Brightest Planets Light Up The Night Sky This January

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Falcon 9 Rocket

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch Delayed
Undisclosed Health Hazards Of Coca Cola

Undisclosed Health Hazards Of Coca-Cola Landed The Company In A Legal Lawsuit
Image From Nasa's Hubble Space Telescope Reveals Clusters Of Infant Stars That Formed

PGC1000714: A Brand-New Rare Ring Galaxy Discovered
Band-Aid For Genes: Modified EXACT CRISPR/Cas9 Gene Editing Technique

Band-Aid For Genes: Modified EXACT CRISPR/Cas9 Gene Editing Technique Can Repair Point Mutations

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Band-Aid For Genes: Modified EXACT CRISPR/Cas9 Gene Editing Technique Can Repair Point Mutations
  2. Alien Megastructure In Space May Be The Only Means Of Survival Of Mankind In Future
  3. Permanent Memory Is Stored With The Help Of Synchronous Neuron Oscillations
  1. Aliens On Planet Mars Spotted; Four-Legged Spider Monkey And Snail Identified
  2. Neanderthals Were Cannibals; Evidence Found In Belgium Caves
  3. Isaac Newton, Johannes Kepler, Galileo Galilei: Science Explains The Existence Of God
  4. Earth Will Boil Over: Scientists Say The Consequences Of Global Warming May Be Far Worse Than Anticipated
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Northern Lights

Did The Northern Lights Just Make 'Star Wars Blasters' Sounds?
Supermassive Black Hole

Deepest X-Ray Image By NASA Shows Countless Black Holes
Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking Is Giving A Free Lecture On Black Holes
NASA Holds Briefing On Juno Mission Arrival At Jupiter

NASA To Send Probe For Jupiter’s Mysterious Asteroids
Real Time Analytics