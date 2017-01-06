Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change spacex Earth Mars

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Unlocking The Strange 'Snakeskin' Terrain Of The Dwarf Planet Pluto

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jan 06, 2017 03:30 AM EST
Pluto
The strange "snakeskin" terrain spotted on Pluto was finally understood as ice ridges that are like the erosion-formed features called "penitentes."
(Photo : VideoFromSpace/YouTube screenshot)

The scientists understand now the strange "snakeskin" terrain also referred to as giant ice ridges spotted on the dwarf planet, Pluto. This was first identified by NASA's New Horizons spacecraft on its epic Pluto flyby in July 2015.

The ice ridges are about 1,650 feet or 500 meters in height. It is higher than the Empire State Building and about 2 to 3 miles apart. The researchers said that the ice ridges are like the erosion-formed features called "penitentes" in the mountainous regions of the planet Earth.

The findings of the study were printed this week in the journal Nature. The researchers used a computer model to foresee how these features are shaped. The study suggests that Pluto's penitentes might be formed within the past few tens of millions of years. The features are named "penitentes" because they look like people on their knees doing penance for their sins, according to Space.com.

John Moores, the assistant professor of space engineering at York University and the lead author of the study, said that this gargantuan size is predicted by the same theory that explains the formation of these features on Earth. He further said that they were able to match the size and separation, the direction of the ridges, as well as their age. These are the three pieces of evidence that support the identification of these ridges as penitentes seen in a region of Pluto called Tartarus Dorsa.

The atmosphere plays a key role in the formation of the features. This is a process known as sublimation, in which a solid such as methane ice becomes a gas that skips the liquid phase, according to the team.

Moores explained that the identification of the ridges of Tartarus Dorsa as penitentes suggests that the presence of an atmosphere is necessary for the formation of penitentes, which would explain why they have not previously been seen on other airless icy satellites or dwarf planets. He further explained that the exotic differences in the environment give rise to features with very different scales. Meanwhile, the penitentes on planet Earth are much smaller, according to Fox News. 

Tagssnakeskin terrain, Dwarf Planet, pluto, ice ridges, penitentes, Earth

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

VISTA Telescope Captures The Stunning Details Of Orion A Molecular Cloud

Next Space Huge Thing In 2017: The Launching Of SpaceX Most Powerful Rocket In t...

Hubble Captures A Mysterious, Beautiful Galaxy That Acts As An Astronomical Lase...

NASA Conceptualizes The 'Mars Ice Home' To House The Future Mars Explorers

Expedition 50 Astronauts Set For Spacewalks In January 2017

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Falcon 9 Rocket

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch Delayed
Undisclosed Health Hazards Of Coca Cola

Undisclosed Health Hazards Of Coca-Cola Landed The Company In A Legal Lawsuit
Image From Nasa's Hubble Space Telescope Reveals Clusters Of Infant Stars That Formed

PGC1000714: A Brand-New Rare Ring Galaxy Discovered
Band-Aid For Genes: Modified EXACT CRISPR/Cas9 Gene Editing Technique

Band-Aid For Genes: Modified EXACT CRISPR/Cas9 Gene Editing Technique Can Repair Point Mutations

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Band-Aid For Genes: Modified EXACT CRISPR/Cas9 Gene Editing Technique Can Repair Point Mutations
  2. Alien Megastructure In Space May Be The Only Means Of Survival Of Mankind In Future
  3. Permanent Memory Is Stored With The Help Of Synchronous Neuron Oscillations
  1. Aliens On Planet Mars Spotted; Four-Legged Spider Monkey And Snail Identified
  2. Neanderthals Were Cannibals; Evidence Found In Belgium Caves
  3. Isaac Newton, Johannes Kepler, Galileo Galilei: Science Explains The Existence Of God
  4. Earth Will Boil Over: Scientists Say The Consequences Of Global Warming May Be Far Worse Than Anticipated
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Northern Lights

Did The Northern Lights Just Make 'Star Wars Blasters' Sounds?
Supermassive Black Hole

Deepest X-Ray Image By NASA Shows Countless Black Holes
Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking Is Giving A Free Lecture On Black Holes
NASA Holds Briefing On Juno Mission Arrival At Jupiter

NASA To Send Probe For Jupiter’s Mysterious Asteroids
Real Time Analytics